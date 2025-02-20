Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 20

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Clark: Akpabio Assures Of Senate’s Full Participation In Burial

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has assured that the Senate will participate fully in the burial of late elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark who died on Monday.

Akpabio gave this assurance on Wednesday when a delegation…Read more

Tax Reform Bill: Senate Begins Public Hearing Monday

The Senate Committee on Finance will on Monday and Tuesday, hold a public hearing on the tax reform bill forwarded to the two Chambers of the National Assembly on October 3rd, 2024 by President Bola Tinubu.

The tax reform bills are (i) The Nigeria Tax Bill (NTB) 2024…Read more

PDP, Govs Mourn Edwin Clark

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and governors elected on its platform have described the death of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark as a national loss.

PDP in statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Benue: Alia Outlines Key Objectives In 2025 Budget

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has outlined key objectives in the states N550.1 billion 2025 budget of “Human Capital Development, Food Security, and Digital Economy”.

Speaking during the budget’s breakdown in Makurdi…Read more

Fubara Receives New Army GOC, Rebukes Past Leader

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has claimed that the previous General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army did not appreciate collaboration between critical stakeholders, especially the State Government in addressing security challenges.

Fubara made this remark when he played host to the General Officer…Read more

Okpebholo Commissions Security Vehicles In Edo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has commissioned 56 new Toyota Hiace buses, 38 Toyota Hilux vans and 16 Prado Jeeps to be distributed to security agencies in the State to fight crime.

Governor Okpebholo was joined at the event by Edo State Deputy Governor…Read more

Trump Sued Over Immigration, Refugee Funding

On Wednesday, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), instituted a legal action against President Donald Trump’sadministration for putting a stop to the funding of refugee resettlement program.

In the suit sighted by New Telegraph, the USCCB sought to block President Trump…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Ismaila Head Of NCAT

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Danjuma Adamu Ismaila as Rector and Chief Executive of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

President Tinubu made this known on Wednesday in a press release…Read more

US, Russia Agree To Restore Diplomatic Mission

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Wednesday confirmed that normal diplomatic ties have been restored between his country and the United States (US).

The Russian President who made this known also expressed…Read more

Lagos Speaker, Meranda Debunks Resignation Claim

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, on Wednesday, denied rumours suggesting that she has resigned from her office.

According to a circular dated Monday, February 17, 2025…Read more

Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Allegations Against USAID

The Senate has summoned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Director General, Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA); Director General, Department of State Services (DSS) as well as the Director General Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) over recent allegations that the United States Agency for International Development(USAID) has been sponsoring terrorist organisations including Boko Haram in Nigeria.…Read more

Osun LG Crisis: Reps To Investigate Security Situation

The House of Representatives on Wednesday announced its plan to wade into the security situation in Osun State in a bid to resolve and set up an ad hoc committee to carry out an investigation.

The House resolution comes after considering a motion…Read more

Lagos Assembly Dismisses Members Defection Rumours

The Lagos State House of Assembly has refuted allegations that 27 members of the House are planning to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to Labour Party (LP).

In a statement issued by the Chairman House Committee on Information…Read more

Court Rejects Anyanwu’s Request To Restrain INEC From His Removal

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court turned down the request of the embattled National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from giving effect to his removal as Secretary of the party.

The judge while delivering the judgment on Wednesday…Read more

Our People Enjoying Peaceful Governance – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the people of the state are enjoying peaceful and inclusive governance, free from harassment and anxiety.

Governor Fubara emphasized that his administration…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: