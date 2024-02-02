Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, February 2 2024.

Tinubu Mourns Passing Of Shettima’s Stepmother

Following the passing of Vice President Kashim Shettima’s stepmother, Hajja Hauwa Ajja Kormi, who passed unto glory on Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with his Vice.

New Telegraph gathered stepchildren and several grandkids

Atiku Knocks CBN Plan To Take Over Crude Oil Sales From NNPC

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, knocked the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) move to take over the Nigeria National Petroleum Company’s (NNPCL) crude oil sales.

The former Vice-President

Wike Vows To Flush Out Bandits From FCT

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday vowed to drive out robbers, terrorists, and criminals from Abuja.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of the construction of Paikon-Kore Road

Nigerian Economy Harsh On University Teachers – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the neglect of the welfare of university teachers and said such does not encourage education in the country.

Obi on his X platform, narrated his encounter with a professor at the University of Nigeria

Senate Is Committed To Addressing Your Problems, Akpabio Assures Ogoni People

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has reassured the Ogoni people of the Senate’s determination, in collaboration with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to continue to work for the peace and development of the oil-producing community.

Akpabio gave the assurance while receiving in courtesy, His Royal Majesty

Bye-Election: Gbajabiamila Rallies Support For APC Candidate In Surulere

Ahead of Saturday’s bye-election in Surulere Constituency 1, Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, urged residents of Surulere to march out en masse and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Fuad Laguda.

Gbajabiamila, who represented Surulere Constituency I between 2003 and 2023

Ondo 2024: APC Leaders Caution Party Over Aiyedatiwa

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have cautioned the national leadership of the party against denying Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State the party’s ticket to contest the November 16 governorship election.

The leaders drawn from the six local governments from Ondo South senatorial district

PDP Appoints Arong National Woman Leader

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Amina Divine Arong as its National Woman Leader.

Arong who is from Cross River State, replaces Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, who died on October 29 last year

Insecurity: Northern Elders Hits Tinubu Over Private Visit To France

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has berated President Bola Tinubu over a private trip to Paris, France, amid rising security challenges in the country.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu departed Abuja for France last Wednesday

BREAKING: Abuja Court Orders Arrest Of Edison Ehi

The former Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly and Chief of Staff (CoS)to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered his immediate arrest.

New Telegraph reports that the Inspector-General of Police filed an ex-parte application on Wednesday

Sell Excess Dollars In 24Hrs, CBN Tells Banks

In a renewed effort to stabilize the fluctuating exchange rate, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday directed the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to offload their dollar excess reserves by February 1, 2024.

This was contained in a circular released, saying it is part of the CBN's broader strategy

Keyamo Speaks On Relocation Of FAAN, Says No Going Back

Following the controversy surrounding the relocation of the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria’s (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN has said there is no going back on the plan.

Keyamo made the disclosure on Wednesday in a statement describing

JAMB CBT Manager Arrested For Online Chat With Candidate

The manager of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Computer-Based Test (JAMB CBT) has been arrested and detained for allegedly participating in an online discussion with a 15-year-old candidate while utilizing information obtained during her exam registration.

The situation was exposed when the candidate's mother

Establish Religious, Chieftaincy Affairs Ministry, Bishop Kunama Urges FG

The Right Reverend Dr. Ishaya Kunama, Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria Diocese of Sokoto has recommended the establishment of a Ministry for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs to stand on its own.

However, Dr. Kunama stressed the need to replace the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs

Adelami Sworn In As Ondo Deputy Gov

The newly appointed Deputy Governor of Ondo State and former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olaide Adelami, has officially taken the oath of office as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

New Telegraph reports that Adelami was swearing-in by the Chief Judge of the state