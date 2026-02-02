Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 2

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, February 2nd, 2026.

Labour To Shut Down FCTA With Solidarity Rally Tuesday

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have directed their affiliates and state councils to mobilise massively for a peaceful solidarity rally in Abuja, declaring full backing for members of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) who have been battling the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over the plight of workers.

ADC To APC: Forcing Nigerians To Join Your Party Violation Of Human Rights

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of forcing Nigerians, mostly civil servants, to register as members of the party.

Alleged Fraud: Sylva To Be Arraign In Absentia

Following a raid on his Abuja residence by operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency over alleged financial crimes, the former Bayelsa State Governor and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has remained in exile amid possible arraignment.

Obi Tags January ‘Distressing’, Laments Insecurity, Power Failure

Labour Party former Presidential candidate and a Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, has described January as a “distressing” month for Nigeria.

Osun LP Lauds Usman’s S’Court Victory, INEC Recognition

The executives and members of the Labour Party (LP) in Osun State have hailed the Supreme Court judgment that recognised Senator Esther Nenadi Usman as the National chairperson of the party.

Elon Musk’s Assessment Of Nigeria’s Economy Reality Check For Opposition – Lagos APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has taken note of the recent comments credited to global technology entrepreneur and investor, Elon Musk, on the prospects of the Nigerian economy.

‘When I Leave Office In 2027, My Team Will Continue The Good Job’ – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has affirmed that his exit from office in 2027 would not stall the existing good governance; rather, the political and administrative structure driving his reforms would remain firmly in place.

Ebonyi Killing: Gov Nwifuru Imposes Curfew In Amasiri Community

Ebonyi State Government has imposed a daily curfew from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. in Amasiri community Ebonyi State, following the killing of five persons in Okporojo village, Oso Edda in Edda Local Government Area.

‘Farmers, Investors Incurring Losses On Food Price Decline’

Following Federal Government’s food security strategy that resulted to sharp decline in food prices and the notable moderation in food inflation, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has warned that the move is orchestrating troubling trade-off and unintended consequences in the nation’s agriculture.

Oil Discovery At Eba: Ogun Govt Reaffirms Jurisdiction, Cites Legal, Historical Evidence

The Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its territorial jurisdiction over Eba Island in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, dismissing claims from some quarters in Ondo State as misleading and capable of triggering avoidable communal tension.

Enugu APC Denies Forceful E-Registration Of Teachers

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the allegation of forceful electronic registration of teachers in the state.

Tinubu Celebrates Fela Kuti’s Posthumous Grammy Award

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the father of Afrobeat, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, on his posthumous recognition by the Recording Academy of America with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Labour Party In Coalition With Nigerian Workers – Otti

The National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Dr Alex Otti, has said the party is not joining any other coalition because it is already in coalition with Nigerian workers.

World Bank MD In Nigeria, To Discuss Opportunities For Job Creation, Economic Growth

World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, is on a three-day visit to Nigeria beginning from February 1, 2026, to discuss how the World Bank Group can best support the country’s efforts to accelerate growth and job creation.

Research, Innovation, Key Drivers Of National Devt, Says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has re-emphasized the need for thorough research and innovation as key drivers of national development.

