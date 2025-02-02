Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 2

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday,February 2, 2025.

FG to Nigerians: Brace Up for Electricity Tariff Increase

The Federal Government has said that there were plans to increase electricity tariff within some months.

It, however, said that the planned higher electricity tariffs…Read more

Real Reasons Aregbesola was Expelled From APC – Sources

A former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his alleged demarketing of the ruling party, Sunday Telegraph can report.

This was even as his erstwhile prodigy and former Attorney General…Read more

Dangote Refinery Reduces Ex-Depot Fuel Price From N950 To N890

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from N950 to N890, effective Saturday, February 1.

The Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer…Read more

Matawalle’s Warning To Amachi Act Of Intimidation – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has condemned the warning by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle, to the former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, saying it was an act of intimidation.

Eze in a statement issued on Saturday said that rather…Read more

Banditry: Sokoto Govt Seeks Renewed Commitment From New Security Chief

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has called on the newly posted heads of security agencies in the state to put in their best in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

He made this call when he received the newly posted…Read more

Illegal Mining, Kidnapping Most Lucrative Ventures In Northern Nigeria – Vatsa

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has thrown his weight behind former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomole alleging that both retired and serving Military Generals are behind illegal mining in northern Nigeria.…Read more

N’West Youths Lauds Jaji Over Support For APC, Tinubu

The North West APC Youth Network has commended Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji for his exceptional support for the party and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The group said Jaji, who represents Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates Dr Okeowo At 70

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Dr Olutoyin Okeowo to Nigeria’s business, educational, and religious sectors as the elder statesman celebrates his 70th birthday.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Bayo Onanuga…Read more

2027: PDP Will Wrestle Power From APC, Party Chieftain Assures

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Boniface Igwe on Saturday declared that the opposition PDP has been repositioned to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Igwe made this declaration in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State…Read more

Force Spokesperson Lauds Egbetokun’s Leadership Style In Police Reforms

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has been commended for his leadership prowess in addressing longstanding challenges in police recruitment and conflict management.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)…Read more

Ex-German President, Horst Koehler Is Dead

A former President of Germany, Horst Koehler, who served as head of state from 2004 to 2010, is dead.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Koehler died on Saturday…Read more

Netanyahu Welcomes Hostages Release From Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday welcomed the release of hostages, Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas from Gaza,

This was as he reaffirmed the Israeli Government’s…Read more

