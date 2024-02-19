Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, February 19 2024.

Charges: Seven banks earn N418.17bn from fee commission

Seven deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country earned a total of N418.17 billion from fee and commission income last year, according to unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, released by the lenders. The amount is 36.94 per cent (N112.81 billion) higher than the N305.37 billion that the DMBs made in 2022. The seven DMBs are: FBN Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank…Read more

Senate To Protect Nigerians Against Further Fuel, Electricity Tariff Hike

Despite the constant decline in the value of Naira in relative to other foreign currencies, the Senate has reassured Nigerians that there will be no further increase in petrol pump prices or electricity rates.

Speaking in an extensive interview with newsmen, the Chairman of the Senate Committee…Read more

FG Not Sure Of Crime To Charge Emefiele – Akpabio

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio has said the allegations against Godwin Emefiele, embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), are so numerous that the Federal Government does not know which charges to pin on him.

Akpabio who made the remarks on Sunday during a thanksgiving service organised by Barinada Mpigi…Read more

JUST-IN: Power Grid Drops To 3,530MW

The Electricity Distribution from the national grid has dropped significantly, Sunday Telegraph reports.

The data of the national grid posted by the Independent System Operator showed that as of 3 pm on Sunday only 16 of the nation’s power plants…Read more

We’ll Overcome Nigeria’s Current Challenges, FG Replies PDP Govs

The Federal Government has assured that it will overcome the current socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris…Read more

Hardship: Why Dollar Will Never Depreciate – Omokri

Former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has asked Nigerians not to blame President Bola Tinubu for the current economic hardship and high dollar exchange rate the country is experiencing in recent times.

Omokri who spoke on Sunday via his verified X page claimed some of Nigeria’s suffering…Read more

We Need Urgent Solutions In Nigeria – Tambuwal

The immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Sunda said immediate remedies are desperately needed to solve the economic hardship bedeviling the country.

This is as he highlights the necessity for both citizens and leaders to reevaluate…Read more

Edo Guber: Okpebholo Faults Ganduje’s Congratulatory Message To Idahosa

One of the factional candidates that emerged in Saturday’s governorship primary of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Monday Okpebholo aka, Akpakomiza, has faulted the congratulatory message of the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje to Dennis Idahosa, another candidate who emerged in the primary, as misleading and an attempt to give credence to Idahosa’s claim to victory.

Senator Okpebholo, who spoke through the Director of Media and Publicity of Senator Monday Okpebholo Governorship Campaign…Read more

Okechukwu Faults Tinubu, Govs On State Police, Canvasses For Constabulary Policing

Former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and foundation member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu has faulted the consideration of state police by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the state governors.

Okechukwu rather in the statement he issued on Sunday canvassed for Constabulary…Read more

Akeredolu Didn’t Endorse Aiyedatiwa, Others – Ex-Commissioner

A former lawmaker, and Commissioner, Hon. Fatai Olotu has faulted the claim that late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State endorsed any of the aspirants jostling for governorship seat under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olotu, a two-term member of the State House of Assembly and former Commissioner…Read more

Hardship: Tinubu Lacks Ideas To Fix Nigeria’s Economy – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said until President Bola Tinubu allows himself to be ruled by wise counsel, Nigeria’s economy will continue to be in a doldrum.

Atiku in a statement issued on Sunday, regretted that the president sees experts…Read more

NLC, TUC Shift Ground On N1m Minimum Wage As Panel Meets Monday

Based on the realities on ground, there are strong indications that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) are prepared to lower their demand for N1 million minimum wage for workers in the country.

The President of NULGE and a member of the labour unions…Read more

Falana Sends Strong Message To Tinubu Over Fuel, Electricity Subsidy

President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has been urged by human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) to resist pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to raise fuel and electricity costs.

Falana in a statement issued on Saturday urged the government to stop implementing the risky IMF recommendations, which include eliminating subsidies and floating the Naira…Read more

We’re Ready To Host African Central Bank – Tinubu

In keeping with the goals of the Abuja Treaty, President Bola Tinubuon Saturday announced that Nigeria is prepared to welcome the African Central Bank.

President Tinubu made this known while speaking at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia…Read more

FG Announces Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government has announced a 24-hour closure on the Third Mainland Bridge for Iyana Oworonshoki-Lagos Island-bound traffic from midnight on Sunday, February 18 to midnight on Monday, February 19.

Mrs Olukorede Kesha, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday night, February 17…Read more