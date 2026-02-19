Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 19

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, February 19th, 2026.

BREAKING: Tinubu Signs Electoral Act Into Law

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) Bill, New Telegraph reports.

The signing ceremony took place… Read More

FCT Poll: Wike Brokers Deal As PDP Candidate Steps Down For APC

Barely three days to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election, the Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Bwari Area Council, Julius Adamu, has stepped down from the February 21 election.

Following his withdrawal from…Read More

PDP Crisis: Opposition Group Accuses INEC Chairman Of Bribery

The Opposition Watch Nigeria (OWN), a democratic pressure group, alleged that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, was given a plot of land in a choice area by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, which is intended to ensure that the commission does not recognise the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

OWN, in a statement issued by…Read More

Ondo APC Congress Turns Violent, Three Feared Killed

The ongoing party congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State turned violent on Wednesday as clashes reportedly erupted in Idanre Local Government Area, leaving three persons allegedly dead.

The crisis also triggered protests…Read More

Electoral Act: ADC Accuses APC Of Undermining Nigeria’s Democracy

Following the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill on Tuesday by the 10th National Assembly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement issued on its verified…Read More

NSA Demands Adequate Funds For Enhanced National Security

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has requested a supplementary budget to make available additional funds to the intelligence community to respond to national security issues.

The NSA made this request…Read More

We Accredited 89 Observers, 72 Media Organisations For FCT Poll – INEC

…Urges EFCC, ICPC to go after voter traders

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has accredited 89 domestic and foreign observers to monitor this weekend’s Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The commission also said 72…Read More

Lent, Ramadan Beginning On Same Day Shows Both Faiths Share Lots In Common – Tinubu

…Urges people to ensure good neighbourliness, promote peace

President Bola Tinubu has said that the commencement of both Lent and Ramadan by Christians and Muslims on the same day has shown that both faiths share a lot in common.

President Tinubu made this…Read More

Obi Congratulates Nigerians As Lent, Ramadan Begin

As Christians and Muslims around the world kick off the season of Lent and Ramadan on Wednesday, February 18, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi, has extended his goodwill message, calling on both religions to embody the spirit of the fasting season to show brotherly love and devotion to God.

Obi, a former Anambra State…Read More

FCT Poll: Vote Buying Won’t Be Tolerated – Amupitan

Ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has warned political parties that vote buying will not be tolerated.

This is as he reaffirmed the…Read More

Senate, Reps Decry Zero Capital Budget Release To Interior Ministry

The Joint Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives has expressed displeasure over the non-release of capital funds allocated to the Federal Ministry of Interior.

The lawmakers described the…Read More

Benue APC Holds Ward Congresses In 23 LGAs, Assures Of Peaceful Outing

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State on Wednesday distributed sensitive materials for the conduct of Ward and Local Government Congresses across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The materials for the exercise…Read More

JAMB Insists No Extension For Feb 26 Deadline As Registration Hits 1.5m

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has declared that there will be no extension for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration as the February 26 deadline for e-PIN vending draws near.

In a statement issued on…Read More

Lagos Seeks Public Help To Locate Tiktoker Who Alleged Rape, Suicide Attempt

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has appealed to members of the public for assistance in locating a TikTok user who alleged she was raped in her apartment by a stranger.

In a statement yesterday via its… Read More

Kano Market Fire: Adebayo Seeks Thorough Investigation

…Compensation For Victims

Prominent politician and 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has expressed deep sympathy with the government and people of Kano State following the tragic fire outbreak at Singer Market, which destroyed property worth millions of naira and reportedly claimed several lives.

In a statement issued in reaction…Read More