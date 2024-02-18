Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, February 18 2024.

Edo APC Primaries: Confusion As APC Holds Parallel Congress

There was confusion on Saturday in Edo State as the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds a parallel congress to nominate the party candidate ahead of the September 22 Governorship elections.

There was collation and announcement of results at two different venues…Read more

Economic Hardship: Nigeria In Intensive Care – Tambuwal

A Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial Zone, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged Nigerians to resuscitate the country against the present economic hardship and other happenings, saying Nigeria is currently in an intensive care.

Tambuwal who stated this in Sokoto while speaking to newsmen said Nigerians…Read more

Edo APC Primary: Stakeholders Raise Alarm Over Potential Manipulation

The stakeholders of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday expressed concern over alleged plans by the Governor Hope Uzodinma Governorship Primary Committee to manipulate the gubernatorial primary scheduled for today.

This, the stakeholders, said is the political card, being played by the former Governor…Read more

Peter Obi Calls For Healthcare Reforms, Donates N2m In Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election (LP), Peter Obi on the eve of World Sick Week visited the Tungan Madaki Primary Healthcare Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja in a renewed effort to draw attention to the urgent need for healthcare reform in Nigeria.

Obi who tour the 32-village healthcare centre in the nation’s capital…Read more

PDP Govs To Tinubu: Resign If You Can’t Solve Nigeria’s Problems

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reminded the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government that it was elected to solve Nigeria’s problems not to compound them.

The governors who were reacting to the criticisms of the Progressives Governors’ Forum…Read more

Insecurity In S’East: Igbos In Diaspora Call For Tinubu’s Intervention

Igbo General Assembly (IGA), the centre coordinating Igbo organization representing other independent, registered Igbo Associations in Spain, has called on President Bola Tinubu to end the insecurity ravaging the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

IGA rising from its meeting in Malaga, Spain, equally urged the president…Read more

FG Summons Manufacturers Over Rising Cost Of Cement

In a bid to address the rising cost of cement, David Umahi, the Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State on Saturday called for an urgent meeting with leading cement producers in the country..

The Minister who voiced concerns about the notable increase in cement prices…Read more

Why Tinubu Carries Heavier Burden Than Buhari – Osinbajo’s Ex-Aide

Former spokesperson for the immediate past Vice-President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Laolu Akande has reiterated the urgent need for bold leadership to confront Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges, particularly in security and the economy.

Speaking during his programme tagged, “Inside Sources with Laolu Akande…Read more

Economic Hardship: Matawalle Cautions Nigerians Against Derogatory Comment

Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence on Friday cautioned Nigerians against using derogatory words for their government at all levels.

Matawalle who gave the warning in a press statement issued by his Ministry’s Director…Read more

Insecurity: Ododo Urges LGA Chairmen To Sustain Fight

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has charged the 21 Local Government Caretaker Transition Chairmen, to sustain the fight against insecurity in their various domain.

The governor who went into a closed-door meeting to Marshal out more strategies…Read more

Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Oyo Corps Orientation Course Holds Tuesday – NYSC

The orientation course for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to Oyo State for their one-year mandatory national service which spans from Thursday, February 15 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024, will be kick-started at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ogbakuta, Off Okeho Road, Iseyin by Governor Seyi Makinde.

A statement issued by the Assistant Director of the Press and Public Relations…Read more

Nigeria Has $30bn In Investment From Investors – Minister

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has disclosed that Nigeria currently has about $30 billion in investments from various investors across different countries.

Uzoka-Anite who spoke on Friday at the Ministerial Media Briefing in Abuja…Read more

History’ll Be Kind To AbdulRazaq For Not Allowing Inherited Projects Rot Away – Kwara APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has said history will be kind to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, a patriot, as the Federal Government announced on Friday the inclusion of Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre, Ilorin, among the health facilities to be upgraded across the country.

In a statement in Ilorin on Saturday, the party’s Publicity Secretary…Read more

Netizens React To Pastor Adeboye Controversial Prayer

The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has been hit with severe backlashes following a controversial prayer he made recently, saying Christians from other churches will bow to his congregations.

In a throwback video which resurfaced from the church’s 2021 Annual Convention…Read more Dangote, BUA, Larfarge, Others Summoned By FG Over Arbitrary Cement Prices Following the concurrent rise in the prices of a bag of cement and mass groaning to that effect, the Federal Government has summoned the Dangote Cement, Lafarge and BUA Cement to Abuja for a crucial meeting to explain the disparity in prices of cement in the country this period. Indeed, the move by the government to summon the cement manufacturers…Read more