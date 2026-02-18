Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 18

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, February 18th, 2026.

Senate Passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Following tense deliberations and a contentious debate over Clause 60, the Senate on Tuesday passed the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2026.

New Telegraph reports that the upper…Read More

JUST IN: Saudi Arabia Declares Wednesday As First Day Of Ramadan

After an extensive moon-sighting exercise, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has declared Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for this year, 1447 AH.

The announcement follows reports…Read More

Electoral Act: Reps Walk Out Of Plenary Over E-Transmission Of Results

On Tuesday, some members of the House of Representatives walked out of plenary in protest against the move to reverse the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment bill.

The lawmakers exited the…Read More

Tinubu Is Total Failure, Lacks Capacity To Lead – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and African Democratic Congress (ADC) stalwart, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing his administration as “a total failure” and labeling him as a politician who “lacks the capacity to govern Nigeria.”

Amaechi made the remarks…Read More

Electoral Act: Protesters Storm NASS, Demand E-Transmission Of Results

On Tuesday, protesters returned to the National Assembly Complex for the second consecutive day, amplifying the call for real-time transmission of election results from polling units (PU) in the forthcoming general elections

The protesters, who assembled…Read More

Cybercrime Charges: El-Rufai To Face Two Years In Prison

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and former FCT Minister, Nasir El-Rufai, could face up to two years in prison if convicted of alleged cybercrime offences brought against him by the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph reports that the…Read More

E-Transmission: You’ve Betrayed People, PDP Tells House Of Reps

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed disappointment at the later position taken by the House of Representatives on electronic transmission of election results, describing it as betrayal of public trust.

The party in a statement by…Read More

Nigeria Needs Leadership With Vision, Progressive – Obi

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to demand leadership with vision, character, and commitment, leaders capable of transforming promises into progress.

Obi, in a post on X, regretted that…Read More

Nigeria Loses N8trn Annually To Concessions, Waivers – Reps

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of Tax and Export Incentives, Waivers, and Exemptions has lamented that Nigeria loses about ₦8 trillion annually due to waivers and concessions.

The committee chairman,…Read More

CJN Seeks Enforcement Of ECOWAS Court Decisions

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Tuesday called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice to establish a uniform framework for enforcing its judgments across member states.

Justice Kekere-Ekun made this…Read More

Gen. Musa Confirms Presence Of U.S. Troops In Nigeria

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has broken his silence on the presence of the United States (U.S.) military personnel in Nigeria, saying it is strictly for training, intelligence sharing, and technological support.

Speaking in an exclusive interview…Read More

Tinubu Unveils Nigeria Industrial Policy 2025, Demands Speedy Implementation

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled the Nigeria Industrial Policy 2025, charging relevant ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to ensure its speedy implementation.

He said the policy, which serves as…Read More

Bauchi Govt Partners INEC, NOA To Deepen Grassroots Electoral Awareness

In a move to deepen democratic awareness at the grassroots, the Bauchi State Ministry of Information has partnered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to organise a sensitisation workshop on the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Declaring the workshop open…Read More

Senate Condemns Killing Of 56 In Niger

The Senate, on Tuesday, condemned the killing of 56 persons and the abduction of women and children in Konkoso Village, describing the attack as brutal and unacceptable.

Terrorists had, on 14th February,…Read More

Tinubu Mourns US Rights Leader, Jesse Jackson

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday mourned the passing of American civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson, who died on Tuesday, February 17.

New Telegraph gathered that Jesse…Read More