Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

NNPC Ltd Concludes Recruitment

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Monday said it has successfully concluded its announced recruitment.

It stated that it is hopeful that those who were not selected

Gbajabiamila Inspires Many Nigerians- Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has paid glowing tribute to his predecessor and current Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, praising his leadership style as a source of inspiration for many Nigerians.

"Femi's leadership has not only transformed the House of Representatives

Reps, Stakeholders Back Widowhood Bill

The proposed legislation seeking to grant widowhood leave to both men and women who have lost their spouses received strong support from members of the House of Representatives and stakeholders on Monday.

The motion was moved during a public hearing organized

FG Restates Commitment To Youth Empowerment

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s youth to drive economic growth and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economic

Invasion of Lagos Assembly Condemnable – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakarhas outrightly condemned the invasion of the Lagos State House of Assembly by armed security operatives on Monday, describing it as reprehensible and unacceptable.

In a post on his social media handle, Atiku called for a full

FG Eyes Non-Oil Revenues For Economic Bailout

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has disclosed that the Federal Government (FG) is relying on non-oil revenue-generating agencies to meet its budgetary obligations.

To this end, the Minister has tasked the heads of these non-oil revenue

AU Summit: Tinubu Departs Ethiopia For Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, departs Ethiopia for Nigeria following a successful engagement at the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly.

New Telegraph recalls that on Sunday, February 16, President Tinubu

Lagos Lawmaker Pass Vote Of Confidence On Meranda

Amid the ongoing drama in the Lagos State House of Assembly, the members of the House on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Princess Mojisola Meranda to continue to steer the affairs of the House.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the men of the Department

We’ve Not Zoned Our 2027 Presidency – LP

Contrary to speculation making rounds on social media, the Labour Party (LP) has revealed it has not yet zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to any geopolitical zones.

Dismissing reports claiming that the ticket has been allocated

NASS Approves N140bn For SEDC In 2025 Appropriation Bill

The National Assembly has approved a budget estimate of N140 billion for the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) for the 2025 financial year.

This was contained in the final draft of the N54.9 trillion 2025 budge

