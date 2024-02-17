Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 17

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, February 17 2024.

Economic Hardship: Matawalle Cautions Nigerians Against Derogatory Comment

Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence on Friday cautioned Nigerians against using derogatory words for their government at all levels.

Matawalle who gave the warning in a press statement issued by his Ministry’s Director…Read more

Tinubu Named AU Champion For Health

President Bola Tinubu has been appointed as the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership.

The new development was communicated in a statement issued on Friday…Read more

Akpabio Seeks Saudi Arabia, Nigeria Collaboration On Security

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to assist Nigeria in the fight against insurgency and trans-border terrorism, through the sharing of intelligence, assuring that Nigeria’s intelligence community is ever ready to cooperate with them.

Akpabio made the call while receiving in courtesy, members of the Saudi Arabia/ Nigeria Parliamentary…Read more

I’m Not Akeredolu’s Enemy – Ondo Dep Gov

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Olayide Adelami has denied the allegation that he was a sworn enemy of the late former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Adelami said the allegation that he was an enemy of former Governor Akeredolu…Read more

Hardship: We’re Working Hard To Alleviate Your Pains, FG Tells Nigerians

The Federal Government has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, saying it is working hard to alleviate the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris…Read more

Adeleke Unveils Food Security Plan, Preaches Unity On Economic Crisis

24 hours after President Bola Tinubu’s meeting with state governors, Governor Ademola Adeleke on Friday unveiled his government’s food security plan as he advocated national unity to resolve the current national economic crisis.

The Governor who attended President Tinubu’s briefing with Governors on Thursday…Read more

JUST-IN: NLC Declares Two Days Nat’l Protest Over Hardship, Signed Pacts

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has directed its members and affiliate unions to begin mobilisation for a two-day national protest on February 27th and 28th, should the federal government fail to implement all the agreements signed with the union in October 2023, at the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum it earlier issued.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who addressed newsmen…Read more

Aisha Yesufu Cries Out, Says Tinubu Wants To Kill Nigerians With Hunger

Following the unending economic hardship in the country, a human rights activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Buhari has accused President Bola Tinubu of intending to use hunger as a means to kill Nigerians.

Yesufu who spoke via her verified X handle on Friday alleged President Tinubu…Read more

Political Landscape Of Our Nation Will Never Be Same Again – Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, declared on Friday that Nigeria’s political landscape would never be the same again.

The former Governor of Anambra State who spoke via his verified X handle…Read more

JUST-IN: CBN Reverses Customs Import Duty Rate By 2.86%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reversed the exchange rate for calculations of Customs Import Duty rates to ₦1,472.76, leading to ₦42.244 or a 2.86 per cent reduction margin.

New Telegraph reports that the reduction was a result of the House of Representatives…Read more

Afenifere Blames Buhari On Economic Hardship, Exonerates Tinubu

Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba Socio-political group has blamed the present economic hardship being faced by Nigerians on the legacy left by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The mainstream Yoruba group in a statement signed by the Publicity and Organising…Read more

Insecurity: Shekarau Urges Tinubu To Implement 2014 Confab Report

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State has pleaded with President Bola Tinubuto put some of the 2014 National Conference Report’s recommendations on community policing and restructuring into use.

Shekarau made the plea on Thursday while speaking on the Channels Television’s…Read more

IBB Speaks On Warning Tinubu On Possible Military Coup

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), a former Military President of Nigeria on Thursday debunked the purported news report warning President Bola Tinubu of a possible military takeover in Nigeria.

The news report sighted by New Telegraph claimed that the former Military…Read more

Senate Moves To Extend Retirement Age Of NASS Clerk, Others

There was uproar at the upper chamber of the national assembly over a move by the Senate to pass a bill that would extend the retirement age of staff of the institution’s civil service commission.

The bill is seeking to increase the retirement age to 65 years or 40 years of service…Read more

Why Wike Work Against Atiku In 2023 Presidential Election – Ex-PDP Legal Adviser

Former National Legal Adviser of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mark Jacob has finally opened up on why the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike supported President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

It would be recalled that in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election Wike…Read more