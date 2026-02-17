Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 17

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, February 16th, 2026.

Emergency Plenary: N’Assembly Considers Shifting 2027 Presidential Poll

Barring the last-minute change, there are strong indications that the National Assembly may consider adjusting the date of the 2027 presidential election, following the announcement of early resumption from recess.

The resumption of the plenary…

Sultan Urges Muslims To Look Out For Ramadan Moon Tuesday

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslims across Nigeria to commence the search for the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

This is contained in a statement…

Why DSS Seized El-Rufai’s Passport – Security Sources

…as secret service reopens case of missing critic, Dadiyata

Indications have emerged that the seizure of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s passport by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) may be connected to the reopening of the “Cold case” of the disappearance of a social media commentator and critic, Abubakar Idris (Dadiyata) in Kaduna, sometime in 2019.

Highly-placed security sources…

2026: N’Assembly Approves N1.504trn Army Budget

A joint Committee of the National Assembly on Monday expressed satisfaction with the N1.504,251,069,722 trillion 2026 budget proposal for the Nigerian Army.

According to the statement,…

2027: Our Votes Must Count – Obi

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has cautioned against election rigging as the 2027 election approaches.

He noted that Nigerians must…

FCT Poll: ADC Reacts To Wike’s Anti-Tinubu Comments

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday berated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his declaration of war against anti-Tinubu candidates ahead of the FCT Area Council elections slated for Saturday, February 21.

New Telegraph had earlier…

FG Sues El-Rufai Over Alleged Interception Of Ribadu’s Phone

The Federal Government has sued the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over the alleged interception of National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu’s Phone.

According to court documents…

AU Summit: Tinubu Declares Support For South Sudan Peace

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged Nigeria’s support to the swift implementation of the revitalised agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan.

This is as the Nigerian leader…

Budget: Senate Tasks NCDC To Prioritise Investments In Agriculture

The Senate, on Monday, tasked the management of the North-Central Development Commission(NCDC) to give priority to investments in agriculture and security in the implementation of its 2026 budget.

The Chairman, Senate Committee…

Oyo APC Adopts Consensus To Produce New Ward, LG Excos

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have resolved to adopt a consensus option for the emergence of a new set of executive committee members expected to manage the affairs of the party at the ward and local government council levels in the next four years.

The National leadership of the…

El-Rufai Honours EFCC Invitation, Arrives Headquarters With Supporters

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai on Monday arrived at the Headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The African Democratic Congress…

Inquiry: Group Urges EFCC, ICPC, DSS To Remain Impartial In Tambuwal Probe

The Sokoto Progressive Vanguards (SPV) has urged anti-graft agencies to exercise caution in investigating former Governor of the state, Senator Aminu Tambuwal and his officials, alleging that the recent commission of inquiry report was politically motivated.

In a press statement issued…

Sani Urges Ex-Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai To Clear His Name

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has intervened in the ongoing controversy involving former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, urging the former governor to focus on clearing his name over allegations rather than making counterclaims.

Sani in his reaction through a…

Troops Neutralise Terrorists, Recover Weapons In Ondo

The troops of 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Auga in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State, have neutralised two suspected armed terrorists during a tactical operation conducted along Akunu–Auga in the state.

The Assistant Director of Army…

Stock Market Posts Unprecedented N5.10trn Daily Gain

Nigeria’s equity market recorded one of its most historic rallies today as investors gained an unprecedented N5.10 trillion in a single trading session, following renewed buying interest across blue-chip and mid-cap stocks.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange…