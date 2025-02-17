Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 17

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, February 17, 2025.

How Nigeria Achieved Debt Reduction Under Tinubu Administration – Kalu

Nigeria has made a major breakthrough in its efforts to manage its debt, reducing the debt servicing burden from 96% of its 2023 revenue to 67% under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This significant reduction has created fiscal space for investments…Read more

Disregard Report Of Forgery Of Primary Election Guidelines – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has dispelled the report that its Primary Election Guidelines have been compromised by forgery, describing it as misleading.

One Mike Iheanaetu had filed a petition before the police alleging…Read more

APC: Defectors Identifying With Tinubu’s Economic Reform Agenda

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the gale of defection into the ruling party was a result of people and politicians identifying with the positive results of the economic reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party stated this as a response to the disposition…Read more

I’ve Respect For Rule Of Law, Constituted Authority – Oyetola

Former Osun State Governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has dismissed the allegation that he was plotting to destabilize Osun State, saying his antecedents, pedigree and track records of public service in the last 15 years do not support the claim by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Similarly, the former governor has appealed to his successor…Read more

SERAP Gives CBN 48-Hour Ultimatum To Withdraw ATM Fee Hike

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately revoke its recent increase in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction fees, describing the move as “Patently unlawful, unfair, unreasonable, and unjust.”

In an open letter addressed to CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso…Read more

Minister Of Defence Signs MoU With African Union

The Minister of Defence, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Union (AU) on the provision of strategic sea lift to the African Union.

The signing ceremony took place at the Julius Nyerere Hall…Read more

Edo: Okpebholo, Obaseki In Battle Of Words Over Alleged Stolen N96bn LG Funds

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo and the immediate past governor of the State, Godwin Obaseki are currently locked in a battle over the alleged theft of over N96 billion Local Government funds allegedly misappropriated by the former governor, suspended local government chairmen and some PDP leaders in the State.…Read more

Mutfwang Completes Over 49 Abandoned Road Projects In Plateau – Ubandoma

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has within 18 months of his administration rehabilitated and completed 49 abandoned road projects

The State Commissioner for Works, Hon Ubandoma…Read more

A Good Heart Has Stopped Breathing – Afe Babalola Mourn Pa Adebanjo

The Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has mourned the demise of Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Chief Adebanjo died last Friday in Lagos at the age of 96.…Read more

Only Nine Northern States Have Slots Available For Mock UTME – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said only nine northern states; Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe, have available slots for candidates willing to sit for this year’s optional Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This came as the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin…Read more

Tinubu Urges Gov Yusuf To Resolve BUK Land Dispute

President Bola Tinubu has called on the executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf to address the ongoing land dispute between Bayero University, Kano (BUK), and surrounding communities by facilitating the issuance of a title deed to the university.

President Tinubu made this call during the BUK’s 39th convocation…Read more

Abejide Rallies Northern Yoruba’s Support For Tinubu

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, Leke Abejide has called on the Yoruba people living in the North to work together and support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He made this call while speaking to journalists at the 10th anniversary…Read more

Adeleke Raises Alarm Over Plot To Instigate Chaos In Osun

Ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial election in Osun State, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola of orchestrating a plot to destabilize the state by enforcing a non-existent court judgment on Local Government administration.

Speaking in a press statement issued on Sunday, Governor Adeleke…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Celebrates El-Rufai At 65

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday extended warm birthday wishes to former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as he marks his 65th birthday.

In a heartfelt message shared on his official platforms…Read more

PDP crisis: My Purported Arrest A Ruse – Ude-Okoye

The newly appointed National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Ude-Okoye has denied his arrest by the police.

Social media have been a washed on Sunday with the news…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: