Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 16

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, February 16 2024.

Edo Guber: We Must Produce Marketable Candidate – Uzodinma

Amid the fear of an annotated candidate for the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket, the governor of Imo State and Chairman of the primary committee, Senator Hope Uzodinma has assured that his committee will produce a marketable candidate for the party.

Uzodinma stated this on Thursday at the National Secretariat of the party…Read more

Tinubu Replies High Court, Says I’ll Not Establish Price Control Board

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said it will not establish a price control board or approve the importation of food as measures to address the hardship in the country.

President Tinubu made this remark in response to the directive issued by the Federal High Court…Read more

We’ll Produce Better Electoral Act For 2027 Elections – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said that the 10th House would work to produce a better Electoral Act that would ensure improved elections in the year 2027.

The Speaker made these known when he received a European Union delegation…Read more

Senate Moves To Set Up North West Devt Commission, NYSC Trust Fund

The Senate, on Thursday, made further progress in its proposals to establish the North West Development Commission and National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund.

Accordingly, the apex legislative Assembly passed for a second reading…Read more

Reps Ask CBN To Maintain Less Than N1000/$ Rate For Customs, Excuse Duty

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to maintain the system exchange rate for customs and excise duty purposes below N1,000/$1 preferably N951.941/$1.

The lawmakers said this will encourage patronage in Nigerian ports to prevent…Read more

Tinubu To Inaugurate Aba Power Plant Feb 24

All is now set for the commissioning of the Aba independent power plant by President Bola Tinubu on February 24, Abia State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu has said.

The inauguration of the Geometric power generating company’s flagship electricity plant…Read more

Ondo Guber: Akeredolu Wants Me To Succeed Him – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu wanted him to succeed him as governor of the State after the expiration of the present political dispensation in 2025.

Aiyedatiwa said those present at their inauguration and members…Read more

Finally, Peter Obi Reacts To Corruption Allegation In LP

Following the crisis rocking the National Leadership of the Labour Party (LP), the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, has demanded that the National Treasurer of the party, Oluchi Opara, look into allegations of financial misconduct made against Chairman, Julius Abure.

the former Anambra State Governor who spoke on Thursday during a press briefing…Read more

Hardship: Tinubu Engages Govs Over Rising Cost Of Living

President Bola Tinubu is currently engaging the thirty-six state governors over the prevailing hardship and high cost of living in the country at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

It was also learnt that the spate of rising insecurity across the country would…Read more

Primate Ayodele Lists Out Ways Tinubu Can End Food Shortage In Nigeria

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency wake up to the needs of the people, saying the present economic crisis is hurting Nigerians.

Primate Ayodele who made the call on Thursday in a statement issued…Read more

Bwala Knocks Peter Obi, Describes Him As Opportunist

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi as an opportunist.

Bwala made this remark in response to a photo of Obi from the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.…Read more

Rivers NULGE Lauds Fubara Over N35,000 Wage Award, Automatic Promotion For Workers

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Rivers State Chapter has lauded Governor Siminalayi Fubara for approving the immediate promotion of council employees with full financial benefits.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Fubara had during a private meeting with principal officers of the 23 Local Government Areas and the leadership of the NULGE…Read more

Shettima, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Govs Attend Diri’s Second-Term Inauguration

Senator Kadhim Shettima, the Vice President, on Wednesday, attended the swearing-in of Governor Douye Diri for a second term in Yenegoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

The Vice President arrived in the company of the Speaker of the House of Representatives…Read more

Tinubu Departs Abuja For Ethiopia For AU Summit

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday depart Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 37th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) heads of state and government.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

We Spent N1.4bn In 2023 Presidential Election – Obi

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said a total sum of N1,395,976,994 was expended by the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation for the electioneering and post-election litigations.

The breakdown of the figure showed that the sum of N595, 976, 984…Read more