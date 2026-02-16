Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 16

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, February 16th, 2026.

Presidency Debunks Amaechi’s Automatic 25% Bank Charge’s Claims

On Sunday, the Presidency dismissed the comment purportedly made by the former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, that the newly enacted tax law authorises the Federal Government to automatically deduct 25 per cent from funds paid into private bank accounts.

Debunking the allegations, the…Read More

FCT Poll: Why I Won’t Support Anti-Tinubu Candidates – Wike

Barely 7 days to the FCT Area Council elections slated for Saturday, February 21, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will only support candidates who align with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda.

The Minister, who spoke in Abuja… Read More

FG Raises Alarm Over Illegal Recruitment Of Nigerians For Foreign Wars

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has raised alarm concern over reports that Nigerians are being unlawfully recruited to fight in foreign armed conflicts.

This is contained in a press…Read More

Argungu: Tinubu Prioritising Festival Over Nigeria’s Security – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Tinubu for choosing to attend the Argungu Fishing Festival while over a thousand Kaiama abductees in Kwara State, including children and nursing mothers, remain in kidnappers’ captivity.

In a statement, the party said this…Read More

Obi To Nigerians: Stop Addressing Looters As ‘Excellencies, Honourables’

Former governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to stop addressing alleged public fund looters as “Excellencies” and “Honourables,” saying such titles are undeserved.

Obi made the remarks during his…Read More

PDP Crisis: Stakeholders Launch Fresh Reconciliation Move

After years of political crisis and factional tension, some influential figures within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have begun fresh efforts aimed at restoring unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that… Read More

2027: Obi Urges Citizens To Join Him To Rescue Nigeria

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerians to set aside their differences and unite to rescue the country ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Obi said the “Operation Rescue… Read More

APC’ll Rescue Osun From Drift, Adeleke’s Incompetence – Oyebamiji

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming off-cycle election in Osun State, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, has called on party leaders and stakeholders to unite in rescuing the state from what he described as maladministration, incompetence and economic uncertainty under the administration of Ademola Adeleke.

Oyebamiji made the call during…Read More

Tinubu Orders Investigation Into Kano Market Fire

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the devastating fire outbreak at Kano’s Singer Market.

According to his spokesman, Bayo…Read More

Argungu Fishing Festival: Tinubu Describes Festival As Historic Symbol Of Unity

Speaking at the grand finale of the Fishing Festival, the Special Guest of Honour and President of Nigeria, President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described the festival as a historic event and a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“It reflects the richness of our… Read More

Benue: Alia Orders Immediate Rescue Of Kidnapped Utonkon Children

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has ordered the immediate rescue of nine children abducted from Saint John’s Catholic Church in Ojije, Utonkon community, in Ado Local Government Area.

The directive followed a high-level…Read More

Troops Neutralise Terrorist, Recover Arms, Logistics Items In N’East

Troops of the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have sustained offensive operations under Operation DESERT SANITY V leading to successes against terrorists across the theatre.

In an update provided on Saturday…Read More

Sokoto Govt Earmarks N1bn For Ramadan Feeding

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has launched the 2026 Ramadan Feeding Programme, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to supporting the less privileged.

The programme is designed to…Read More

Senator Barau Visits Kano’s Singer Market, Donates N100m To Victims

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, on Sunday paid a sympathy visit to the Singer Market in Fagge LGA of Kano State, where an inferno destroyed goods and properties worth over N5bn.

Senator Barau, who was received…Read More

Delta Dedicates N175bn To Grassroots Devt, Expands Health Sector Investment – Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said the Oborevwori administration is intensifying efforts to open up rural communities and strengthen healthcare delivery through unprecedented budgetary allocations.

Aniagwu, who spoke on The…Read More