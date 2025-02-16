Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 16

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, February 16, 2025.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo on Saturday harped on technological adaptation and deeper economic regulation to drive a safer Nigerian aviation industry.

They spoke at the NCAA 25 Years Anniversary symposium held in Abuja…Read more

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described the leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo as a fearless lawyer, forthright, principled politician and an uncompromising democrat.

PDP in a statement issued on Saturday by National Publicity Secretary…

Adebanjo: Nigeria Has Lost Invaluable Resource – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has paid tributes to late Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a renowned elder statesman and Yoruba leader who passed on Friday morning at 96.

Kalu in a statement acknowledged Pa Adebanjo’s remarkable contributions…Read more

PDP S’South Zone Suspends Secretary Over Issuance Of Unauthorized Statement

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new dimension as the PDP South-South Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) suspended the Zonal Secretary, Chief Felix Omemu, for one month over alleged misconduct and unauthorized statements in the media discrediting the ZEC meeting in Benin.

Omemu, in a statement, issued in Yenagoa stated that the meeting…Read more

A’Court Verdict: APM Pulls Out Of Osun LG Election

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has pulled out of the forthcoming February 22 Local Government Election in Osun State, citing that going ahead with the poll is an affront and illegal to the Appeal Court verdict.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Court of Appeal on Monday…Read more

PDP Crisis: Decision Of Govs’ Forum, BoT Final – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has urged the embattled former National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyawu not to destroy the party over his stance on the ongoing crisis within the party.

Rather, Chief George urged him to borrow a leaf from a former Vice President…Read more

$150m Bribe: Reps Urge Accused Members To Seek Legal Redress

The House of Representatives has advised its members named in the $150 million Binance bribery allegations to take legal steps to defend themselves.

The Spokesperson to the House, Akin Rotimi, who disclosed…Read more

NFGN: Zulum To Receive Iconic Award In Germany

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has been nominated by the NGO Founders Global Network (NFGN) to receive the 2025 iconic award this coming April in Bayern, Germany.

The NGO Founders Global Network is the official and largest umbrella body…Read more

Tinubu Attends AU Summit As Africa Launches Credit Rating Agency

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Sunday participated in the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, marking a significant moment in Africa’s economic independence.

The summit witnessed the historic launch of the African Credit Rating…Read more

Ondo First Lady Returns To Govt House, Sparks Reconciliation Hopes

Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, made a surprise return to the Government House on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment after months of speculation about her absence.

Her reappearance at the government house coincided…Read more

BREAKING: Students Vow To Shutdown NELFUND Board Meeting Over Exclusion

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to shut down the forthcoming Board meeting of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), if a student representative was not immediately included in the Board.

A letter dated February 13, 2025 and sent to the Managing Director…Read more

Zelenskyy Calls For Creation European Armed Forces

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called for the creation of a European armed forces, saying the current military capabilities are insufficient.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky…Read more

Okpeholo Approves Promotion Of 8,476 Primary, Junior Secondary School Teachers In Edo

Governor Monday Okpeholo has approved the promotion letters for 8,476 primary and junior secondary school teachers across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Executive Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education (Edo-SUBEB)…Read more

Shehu Sani Accuses European Politicians Of Targeting Rwandan President

Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani has alleged that certain European politicians are orchestrating a campaign to criminalize Rwandan President, Paul Kagame and destabilize the country using the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as a pretext.

In a statement posted on his X hande on Saturday…Read more

Katsina LG Poll: Buhari Casts Vote In Daura

The immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote at his polling unit in Daura in the ongoing Local Government election in Katsina State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Buhari voted at Polling Unit 003…Read more