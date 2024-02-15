Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, February 15 2024.

Senate Announces 38-Member Constitution Review Committee

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, announced a 38-member constitution review committee on the 1999 constitution.

The committee which would be chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin will also comprise six lawmakers…Read more

Reps Push For Parliamentary System Of Govt In Nigeria

Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday during the plenary push for a constitutional reform to restore the parliamentary system of government in Nigeria.

The lawmakers who are sixty in number proposed a bill to alter the 1999 constitution…Read more

Do Not Hinder ‘Japa’ Nurses’, Obi Urges NMCN

The former Anambra State governor and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has advised Nursing authorities in Nigeria against hindering their members desiring to ‘Japa’ which means to relocate to other countries.

Obi who spoke in a statement issued by his Media aide, Michael Jude Nwolisa urged the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN)…Read more

Senate Mourns Wigwe, Ogunbanjo, Others, Observes A Minute Silence

The upper chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday mourned the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings PLC and philanthropist, Herbert Wigwe, and five others who died in a helicopter crash in the United States last Friday.

The lawmakers observed a minute silence for Wigwe, his wife, son; as well as a former Group Chairman…Read more

We’re Determined To Restore Nigerians’ Trust In FG – Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said his ministry has mapped out measures to restore the confidence and trust of Nigerians in government.

Alhaji Idris who spoke on Wednesday at the beginning of the Ministerial Press Briefing Series (MPBS)…Read more

Wike To Contractors: I’ll Blacklist You Once You Fail To Deliver

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike warned all the construction firms handling various infrastructure projects in Abuja, saying he would blacklist any contractor that fails to deliver the expected results.

Wike who gave this warning on Wednesday when he inspected some road projects in the city…Read more

Ban On Sachet Alcoholic Drinks Targeted At Killing Local Industries – TUC, NLC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have described the ban on sachet alcoholic drinks as an anti-people policy which according to them is targeted at killing local manufacturing companies in the country.

The labour unions argued that the policy would further worsen the economic hardship currently…Read more

Insecurity: Wike Places N20m Bounty On Abuja’s Wanted Kidnappers Kinpins

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has pledged a N20 million reward to whosoever will volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the most wanted kidnappers kingpins in Abuja.

Wike who announced this on Wednesday, during his maiden visit to the FCT Police Command…Read more

Adeyinka Mourns Wigwe, Says Nigeria Lost Rare Gem

The Chairman of Nigeria National League (NNL), Smart City FC, Adeboye Adeyinka, has mourned the demise of the immediate past Group CEO of Access Bank Corporation, Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash on Saturday, February 9.

Adeyinka, who is the Special Adviser on Grassroots Sports to Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh…Read more

NLC, TUC Threaten Shutdown As Meeting With FG End In Deadlock

The meeting between the Federal Government and the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has reportedly ended in deadlock.

Recall that the NLC and TUC on February 8 issued a 14-day nationwide strike notice to the Federal Government…Read more

PDP Lampoons Deployment Of Medical Personnel In Sokoto

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State Chapter has said the recent postings and redeployments of medical personnel in the state would undermine the healthcare delivery across the state.

The party also described the recent deployment of health personnel by the State Ministry of Health…Read more

FG Gives Update On Distribution Of 102,000 Metric Tons Of Grains

President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government on Tuesday said the distribution of the 102,000 metric tons of assorted grains will commence soon.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris…Read more

Atiku End Ties With Bwala

The former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday said he has broken ties with his former spokesperson, Daniel Bwala.

Atiku who made this known in a statement issued by his media office said that Bwala’s connection to him was restricted to 2022–2023 when Bwala…Read more

Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval Of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of a Chairman and members for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Tinubu made the request in a letter titled: “Constitution of Monetary Policy Committee for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)”…Read more

Abbas Seeks Partnership With Saudi Arabia To Build Refineries, Hospitals

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has called for strategic partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to shore up investment opportunities in Nigeria.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the Saudi Arabia Nigerian Parliamentary Friendship Group on Wednesday…Read more