Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 15

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, February 15th, 2026.

Insecurity: Tinubu Gives Nod To State Police

With the necessary legislative framework from the National Assembly, Nigeria would soon have State Police to complement and decisively tackle insecurity, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu having given his nod.

The President disclosed this decision

2027 Polls: We’ll Consult Over Ramadan Overlap – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to address the concerns over its recently released timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, regarding the dates during Ramadan fasting.

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku

Oyetola, Oyebamiji Lead Osun APC To Endorse Tinubu For 2nd Term

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2026 off-cycle election, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, on Saturday led party faithful in endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The rally, held in Osogbo, the

Alleged Wire-Tapping: Presidency Calls For El-Rufai’s Probe

The Presidency has called for a thorough investigation and possible prosecution of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over what it described as an open confession of illegal wire-tapping involving the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The Special Adviser to the

Our Valentine Gift To Nigerians Should Be Credible Elections – Obi

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, has said the only Valentine’s gift suitable for Nigerians is free and fair elections.

Obi, who made this remark in his

Shettima Attends AU Heads Of State Plenary Session

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday 14, February, 2026 attended the plenary of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This was disclosed in a social media

Gov Mohammed Reinforces Rural Devt Drive With 40-Tractor Rollout

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to rural transformation with the distribution of 40 tractors under the World Bank-assisted ACReSAL project.

Speaking at the handover ceremony

Osun 2026: No Strangers In APC, We’re One United Family – Oyetola

…As serving Senators, Reps officially join Osun APC

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared that there are no strangers in the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the party remains one united family in the state.

Oyetola, who is the immediate

AU Summit: Nigeria Must Lead Africa’s Charge For New Global Order, Guterres Tells Shettima

…hails Tinubu’s economic reforms

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged Nigeria to spearhead Africa’s quest for a restructured global order, describing the country as uniquely positioned to lead the continent toward superpower status.

Guterres hailed the economic

Minerals: Nigeria, Others Host Estimated $29.5trn In Mine-Site Value

There is need for stronger regional planning anchored in Africa’s long-term demand fundamentals

The Africa Finance Corporation

Zamfara Sponsors Full Scholarship For 30 Students To Al’Amin Int’l School

The Zamfara State Government, through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, sponsored 30 students to further their education at Al Amin International School in Minna, Niger State.

The students who will be placed

NIWA Boss Attributes New Telegraph Award To Safety Reforms, Efficiency

The Acting Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Alhaji Umar Yusuf Girei, has said the New Telegraph award to the authority as Maritime Agency of the Year 2025 has reaffirmed the authority’s growing reputation as a reformed and forward-looking agency committed to transforming Nigeria’s inland waterways into a safer and more efficient transport corridor.

He noted that the award had

Bauchi Govt Targets 5,000 Beneficiaries In Joint Medical Outreach

The Bauchi State Government has launched a large-scale medical outreach programme in partnership with the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), Abuja, targeting at least 5,000 residents across the state.

The initiative, coordinated by the

Troops Neutralise Terrorist, Recover Arms, Logistics Items In N’East

Troops of the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have sustained offensive operations under Operation DESERT SANITY V leading to successes against terrorists across the theatre.

In an update provided on Saturday

Insecurity: Five Killed In Fresh Lakurawa Bandits Attack In Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be Lakurawa bandits have attacked the Maganho community in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, shooting dead five people.

An official of the local government