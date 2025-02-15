Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 15

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday,February 15, 2025.

Proposed 12-4 Education Model: A cycle of frequent policy shifts

The proposal by Alausa to the highest policymaking authority in Nigeria’s educational sector, seeks to transform the current 6-3-3-4 educational framework into a 12-4 system.

Under this new model, it is expected that a child will spend a total of 12 years…Read more

Ex-Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Challenges Removal

The removed Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has filed a motion at the Ikeja Division of the State High Court, seeking an accelerated hearing of his suit challenging his impeachment on January 13, 2025.

According to Sahara Reporters, Obasa, who was removed…Read more

PDP Crisis: I didn’t invade Secretariat, I resumed duties lawfully, says Anyanwu

The embattled National Secretary of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has maintained that his appearance at the party’s secretariat in Abuja was lawful.

This is coming just as he also maintained that only the law courts…Read more

Gambaryan’s Bribery Allegations Malicious, Unfounded – FG

The Nigerian government has said the $150,000 bribery allegations by Tigran Gambaryan, an American personnel of Binance lack credibility and cannot be substantiated.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation…Read more

INEC Seeks Stiffer Penalty On Vote Buying

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on the National Assembly to enact stricter laws prohibiting the possession of large sums of money within polling areas as part of efforts to curb vote-buying and other electoral malpractices.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with security operatives…Read more

I Lost An Associate Of 70 Years, Fasoranti Mourns Pa Adebanjo

The Leader of Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti has mourned the death of his erstwhile deputy and acting leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Fasoranti appointed his former Deputy, Adebanjo as the acting leader…Read more

Adebanjo’s Death, Loss To The Nation – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, National Leader of the Afenifere as a loss to the country.

According to a press release issued by his spokesman…Read more

Pa Adebanjo, A Fearless Freedom Fighter, Patriot, Statesman – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the late Afenifere National Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a formidable force and a fearless fighter for justice, equity, and an egalitarian society.

Atiku in a statement issued on Friday, recalled the heroic role Pa Adebanjo…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Afenifere Leader Ayo Adebanjo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a political icon whose lifelong dedication to justice, democracy, and national unity shaped Nigeria’s history.

New Telegraph reports that Pa Adebanjo, a renowned nationalist…Read more

Peter Obi Mourns Pa Ayo Adebanjo

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a pillar in the struggle for a new Nigeria.

Obi, in a statement issued on Friday via his X handle…Read more

Tinubu’s Allocation Of N150bn Kano Metro Rail Lines Honour To North – MD River Basin

The Managing Director of Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA), Alhaji Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, has said President Bola Tinubu’s allocation of N150 billion in the 2025 Appropriation bill for the construction of a railway line in Kano city is a great honour to the people of the state.

Bichi in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Friday…Read more

Maritime Sector Major Driver Of National Prosperity – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has said the Federal Government was set to unlock the vast potentials of the maritime sector as a key driver of national prosperity in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Anastasia Ogbonna…Read more

2027: Vatsa Blasts El-Rufai, Babachair

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has lambasted the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachair Lawal and former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai over their position against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

The former Publicity Secretary of APC in Niger state…Read more

Aiyedatiwa Mourns Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has sent a condolence message to the Afenifere and the family of Pa Ayo Adebanjo over the death of the nonagenarian leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Adebanjo…Read more

Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo Dies At 96

Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, a foremost nationalist and chieftain of the Afenifere group has passed away at the age of 96.

New Telegraph gathered that the elder statesman died peacefully…Read more

Pope Francis Hospitalised In Rome – Vatican

On Friday, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis has been admitted to a hospital in Rome for tests and treatment of bronchitis.

New Telegraph reports that the Holy Father was hospitalized…Read more

