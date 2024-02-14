Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 14

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, February 14 2024.

Nigeria Retains OPEC’s Most Increased Crude Oil Producer In January

Nigeria retained the most increased crude oil producer of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for January 2024 according to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report for January published on Tuesday.

Using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Nigeria’s crude oil production increased by 91,000 barrels per day from 1.335mbpd in December 2023...Read more

You’re Part Of Nigeria’s Problems, FG Tells PDP Govs

The Federal Government has tackled governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for comparing the situation of things in Nigeria with Venezuela and said the governors are part of Nigeria’s problems.

PDP governors after their meeting on Monday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government is impoverishing the people…Read more

Insecurity: Senate Passes Vote Of Confidence In Service Chiefs

After nine hours of interface with the Service Chiefs and heads of Security agencies, the Senate on Tuesday, passed a vote of confidence in them for stepping up the game of frontally tackling the menace of criminality and general insecurity in the country.

This was as the apex legislative Assembly, resolved to urge the Federal Government to make citizenship registration, compulsory for all Nigerians…Read more

PDP To Tinubu: Hardships In Nigeria Becoming Unbearable

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to quickly address the hardships Nigerians are facing in the country, saying the situation is becoming unbearable.

The party at its 76th Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, expressed concerns at the high cost of commodities…Read more

Reps Reject Bill To Make Degree Minimum Qualification For President, Govs, NASS Members

The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected a bill seeking to raise the minimum requirement for the office of President, Vice, National Assembly members, and other political office from first school leaving certificate to degree or its equivalent.

The suspension followed the disagreement by the lawmakers on the necessity or otherwise of the proposed legislation…Read more

Wike To Residents: Your Taxes Important To Our Projects

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has called on residents of Abuja to keep paying their taxes, noting that the progress of the ongoing infrastructure projects is tied to the taxes.

Wike also said that the administration has remained firm in demanding for payment of land rents from all property owners…Read more

AFCON: S’Eagles Get Land, Natn’l Honours

For coming second and winning the Silver award at the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON), President Bola Tinubu has conferred the National Honour of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) on the Super Eagles players.

This came as the federal government through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike…Read more

APC Maintains Majority Status In Senate As Akpabio Swears In Three New Senators

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has maintained its majority status in the Senate, as the President of the apex legislative Assembly, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, swore in three new Senators.

The three Senators had emerged victorious a fortnight ago in the by-elections that took place within their respective Senatorial Districts…Read more

Atiku Support Group Congratulates Diri On Second Term Inauguration

The Atiku Support Group (ASG) has congratulated the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri on the occasion of his swearing-in for a second term in office on 14 February 2024.

The group in a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Director-General Yinkasa Ibrahim described Diri as a ” patriot…Read more

FG Considers Commodity Board To Check Rising Food Prices

The Federal Government has hinted at plans to establish a National Commodity Board to regulate the prices of food and checkmate inflation.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima disclosed this on Tuesday during a two-day high-level strategic meeting on climate change…Read more

Tinubu Seeks Senate’s Confirmation Of CBN Board Directors

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday asked the senate to confirm five persons as the Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday…Read more

Wike, Lokpobiri, Dangote, Others Visit Herbert Wigwe’s Family (PHOTOS)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike alongside the Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri on Tuesday visited the residence of the parents of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings LTD, Herbert Wigwe to pay tribute over their son’s demise.

The duo in the company of others visit the Abuja residence of Pastor Shyngle Wigwe and his wife, Stella Wigwe…Read more

Tinubu Sets To Commission New Power Plant In Abia

President Bola Tinubu will on Friday, February 24 commission a Geometric Power Generation Plant at Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this after the state Executive Council meeting presided…Read more

Insecurity: Declare State Of Emergency, NUT President Charges Tinubu

Audu Amba, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on insecurity due to the incessant killings and kidnappings across the country.

Amba made the call on Monday while speaking on his keynote speech at the 6th Annual Solemn Assembly of the NUT in Abuja…Read more

Economic Hardship: Food Inflation Is Global Issue – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in 2023 has said food inflation is a global phenomenon that is not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

Bwala who spoke via his verified X handle on Monday noted that the upside to the food inflation is that it would drop before the end of 2024…Read more