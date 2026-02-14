Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 14

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, February 14th, 2026.

2027: INEC Sets February 20 For Presidential Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has scheduled the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections for February 20, 2027.

In a similar vein, the electoral body…

Atiku Pays Solidarity Visit To El-Rufai After Failed Arrest Attempt

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday night, paid a solidarity visit to the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at his Abuja residence.

The visit follows a failed attempt…

How Wike Discovered Me – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has acknowledged the efforts of his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for politically discovering him.

Fubara made the remarks duringNew Telegraph award and…

Kwankwaso Receives New Telegraph Lifetime Achievement Award

2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the New Telegraph Newspaper.

The award was presented to the…

New Telegraph Awards: Sanwo-Olu Receives Gov Of The Year For Innovation

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has received the Governor of the Year (Innovation) Award during the New Telegraph 2025 award ceremony.

The governor was represented…

Kwara Killing: FG Launches Security Offensive In N’Central

The Federal Government has said it is intensifying security operations across Nigeria’s North Central region following the gruesome killing of about 75 villagers in Kwara State.

Minister of Information and…

Trump, First Lady To Honour Special Forces Behind Maduro Capture

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump will on Friday meet with American Special Forces Personnel involved in the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro during a January raid in Caracas.

In a statement issued on Friday…

New Telegraph Awards: We Honour Barrier Breakers, Says Ayodele Aminu

The Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Ayodele Aminu, has commended notable individuals and reputable organisations driving innovation and impactful leadership across governance and business, as the newspaper hosted its 2025 Awards ceremony.

The 2025 New Telegraph Awards…

Umuahia Security Summit: Gov Otti Seeks Synergy Over Security Challenge

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has formally declared open a 2-day Federal and States Security Administrators (FASA) meeting in Umuahia with a call for synergy among security agencies to deal with security challenges in the country.

The security meeting provides…

FCT Poll: Wike’s Achievements, Our Selling Points – Dep. Speaker

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said that the achievements of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike in the FCT would be the selling points of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Area Councils election.

The Deputy Speaker, who is the…

Rice Farmers Threaten To Quit Cultivation Over Loss Of N93bn

Nigeria’s food system is navigating an exceptionally difficult period

A staunch member of the Plantation…

2022 Electoral Act Is Democratic Sabotage – Adebayo

The former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has launched a blistering critique of Nigeria’s ongoing electoral amendment process, warning that the country is walking deliberately into another cycle of disputed elections, legitimacy crisis and democratic regression ahead of the 2027 general polls.

Speaking in an exclusive interview…

2027: Defections Stir One-Party Concerns

FELIX NWANERI writes on the gale of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election, which members of the opposition have described as a plot by the ruling party to turn Nigeria to a one-party state

There is no doubt that most political…

Plateau: Peace Envoy, Kwaja Defects To APC

A staunch member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Special Envoy on Peace and Security to the Government of Plateau, Professor Chris Kwaja has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State.

Professor Kwaja registered in…

Abiodun Pays Tribute To Mama Onabanjo

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the late Lucia Onabanjo as a woman whose life was marked by quiet service, strong moral values and unwavering family support that helped sustain public leadership in the state.

The governor spoke during the…