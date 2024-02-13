Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 13

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, February 13 2024.

Trouble Looms As Ex-Senator Seeks Visa Ban Against Corrupt Judges, Families

A former member of the Senate, Senator Elisha Abbo, on Monday, called for a visa ban against corrupt Judges and Justices in the nation’s High Courts and Court of Appeal.

Abbo who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 9th…Read more

Hardship: IMF Urges Tinubu Govt To Phase Out Electricity Subsidy

In a bid to cushion the effect of the hardships Nigerians have experienced in recent times due to the elimination of fuel subsidy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on the Federal Government to totally phase out electricity subsidy in the nation.

The Bretton Woods Institution made this call on Monday…Read more

BOGT Supply: Port Harcourt Refinery Underwent Integrity Activities – Shell

Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Dr. Osagie Okunbor, has said the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) has undergone rehabilitation and integrity activities on its supply pipeline from its Bonny Oil & Gas Terminal (BOGT).

He said the development was when the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, (SPDC) through…Read more

Hardship: Nigeria On Road To ‘Venezuela’, Says PDP Govs

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have decried the current socio-economic hardship being experienced in the country, saying Nigeria is almost on the road to Venezuela.

The state chief executives who met in Abuja on Monday…Read more

Fubara Orders Promotion Of LG Workers, N30,000 Minimum Wage Implementation

Rivers State govGovernoriminalayi Fubara has ordered the promotion of Local Government workers in the state, as well as the full implementation of the national minimum wage of N30,000 during a meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

At the meeting held in Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday…Read more

Wigwe’s Kinsmen Seek US Govt Probe Of Helicopter Crash

The umbrella body of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality, Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organization has called on the United States government to carry out a probe into the helicopter crash that killed Mr. Herbert Wigwe, businessman and banker, and five others in California.

The group’s President General, Eze (Barr.) Godspower Onuekwa Ph.D…Read more

Hardship: Lukman Sends Strong Message To Tinubu

Salihu Lukman, a former Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the northwest has called on President Bola Tinubu to attend to the plight of Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Lukman claimed that Nigerians…Read more

S’Africa President Mourns Access Holdings CEO, Wigwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has joined Nigerian leaders to mourn the passing of Herbert Wigwe, the Group CEO of Access Holdings Limited, as well as his wife, son, and former Chair of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

President Ramaphosa conveyed his profound sorrow over the aviation…Read more

Inflation: NLC May Demand N1m As New Minimum Wage – Ajaero

Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said if the ongoing inflation in Nigeria continues unabated, organized labour might push for a new minimum wage of up to N1 million for Nigerian workers.

Ajaero who spoke on Arise TV on Sunday said the cost of living…Read more

JUST-IN: PDP Governors In Abuja For Crucial Meeting

The Oyo State Governors Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, is slowly filling up with governors who were elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for a crucial meeting.

New Telegraph gathered that the key topics for the PDP Governors’ Forum’s…Read more

UK Minister Visits British’s Charterhouse School In Lagos

The United Kingdom (UK) Minister for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, has visited the first British independent school in West Africa, the Charterhouse School building in Lagos.

Badenoch in a statement by the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer and Comms Lead…Read more

IMF: Nigeria Facing Worsening Economic Crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has listed that stalled per-capita growth, poverty and high food insecurity have exacerbated the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in Nigeria.

The IMF made these remarks in its recent report titled, “IMF Executive Board Concludes…Read more

AFCON Final: Abbas Hails Super Eagles After Loss

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has hailed the Super Eagles despite losing to Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Abbas handed down the commendation on Monday in a statement issued…Read more

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Have Won Our Hearts – Minister

Sen. John Owan Enoh, Minister of Sports Development has claimed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s outstanding performance in the just concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire has won over Nigerian hearts.

Enoh praised the team’s effort at the AFCON which resulted in a silver medal…Read more

256 MDAs IndictedFor N284 bn Extra-Budgetary Expenditure In 2020

The Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (OAuGF) has indicted no fewer than 256 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government for engaging in unauthorized spending practices.

According to the latest 2020 Audited Report on government finances…Read more