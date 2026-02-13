Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 13

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, February 13th, 2026.

Drama As Security Operatives Move To Arrest El-Rufai At Abuja Airport

There was mid drama at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as security operatives allegedly attempted to arrest former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai,

New Telegraph reports that the

Real-Time Transmission Of Election Results Doesn’t Translate To E-Voting – Senate

The Senate on Thursday clarified that the electronic transmission of election results in real time does not equate to e-voting, as has been suggested in some quarters. The lawmakers noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) currently lacks the capacity to conduct e-voting.

The Senate also emphasised that

Fubara Dissolves State Executive Council

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has dissolved the State Executive Council, a move preparatory to constituting a more inclusive cabinet and calming frayed nerves.

The dissolution came on Thursday

INEC Wants N873.7bn For 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is seeking the approval of N873.778 billion to conduct the 2027 general elections.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Joash

Justice Egwuatu Recuses Self From EFCC Cases Against Malami

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has stepped down from the ttwo cases instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and others.

Justice Egwuatu announced his

2026 Budget: Reps Seek Zero Allocation For 22 MDAs

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday recommended the exclusion of 22 ministries, departments and agencies from the 2026 budgetary allocations.

They include the Nigerian

Campaign To End APC Misrule Begins With FCT Election – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to begin the process of ending the sufferings inflicted on them by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with the February 21 Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Atiku who led the campaign of

Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production Rises By 37,000b/d In January 2026 – OPEC

Nigeria’s crude oil production rose by 37,000 barrels per day, r from 1.422 million barrels per day (mbpd) in December 2025 to 1.459 million barrels per day (mbpd) in January 2026 using direct communication.

This was contained in the

I Didn’t Ask Police To Block Kwankwaso From Coming To Kano – Yusuf

Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf Kabir Yusuf has described as serious and reckless the allegations by Engr. Buba Galadima that he moved to block Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from coming to Kano.

The Governor noted with deep

APC To Makinde: Your Plan To Hand Over Oyo’s Vault To Atiku Will Be Resisted

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has raised the alarm over an alleged political contract between Governor Seyi Makinde and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, which would allow the latter to access the financial resources of the state in the build-up to the 2027 election cycle, saying, “the plans would be resisted at all costs.”

The media space was awash

Works Minister Decries Vandalization Of Infrastructure

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, on Thursday decried the vandalization of road infrastructure, calling on Nigerians to help protect it.

The Minister, who briefed the

Budget: Senate Tackles AGF Over Poor Releases To MDAs

The Senate on Thursday seriously questioned the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Shamseideen Ogunjimi, over poor releases of funds to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

The Senate Committee on Finance

NNPC Ltd Notifies Of Scheduled Maintenance On Major Gas Plant, Facilities

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has informed Nigerians that Seplat Energy Plc, a joint venture partner of NNPC Ltd and a key supplier of gas into the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC) pipeline network, has scheduled routine maintenance on its gas production facilities from 12th to 15th February 2026.

It stated that this planned activity

Benue: Alia Declares Zero Tolerance For Revenue Leakages

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State directed all revenue-generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to block financial leakages, strengthen accountability mechanisms, and significantly increase the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the 2026 fiscal year.

The governor gave the directive

Double Honours As Oborevwori Bags New Telegraph, Leadership Awards

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has clinched double honours as Governor of the Year 2025, following separate recognitions by New Telegraph Newspapers and Leadership Newspapers for his impactful governance and people-focused policies.

According to the two national