Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, February 12 2024.

AFCON Finals: Makinde, Olopoeniyan, Ors In Cote D’Ivoire

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, along with his associate, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, are currently in Abidjan to attend the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final match between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

Governor Makinde was accompanied to the AFCON tournament by the former deputy governor

AFCON Final: Shettima Arrives Ivory Coast

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Ivory Coast to witness the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between the Super Eagles and the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire.

Shettima who led the Federal Government delegation to cheer the Super Eagles

Plateau Killings: Dariye Commends Tinubu For Establishment Of Barracks In Bokkos

Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the approval of the establishment of a military barrack in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State to arrest the spate of killings in the council and the neighbouring Mangu, Riyom and Barakin-Ladi.

Recall that these local governments in the past six months have been under the siege

Abbas Mourns Wigwe, Wife, Son, Ogunbanjo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed shock and deep pain over the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc and founder of HOW Foundation, Dr Herbert Wigwe, CON, and others in a helicopter crash in the United States.

Wigwe reportedly died in the chopper alongside his wife, Doreen and son Chizi

UK Minister, Badenoch Embarks On 3-Day Visit To Nigeria

Nigeria welcomes the United Kingdom (UK) Minister for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, who commenced a 3-day visit aimed at enhancing the partnership between the two countries.

Building on the momentum generated by the former Foreign Secretary's visit to Nigeria

Akpabio, Abbas, Dragged To Court Over Failure To Clarify Details Of N344.85bn NASS Budget

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a legal action against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, as a result of their failure to disclose, clarify and explain the details of N344.85 billion National Assembly budget, and the rationale for several budget items, such as the N6 billion budgeted for two car parks.

Specifically, Akpabio and Abbas are sued on behalf of all members

AFCON: Peter Obi To Miss S’Eagles Final Match Over Wigwe’s Death

Following the tragic demise of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe in a chopper crash, the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Sunday, announced he would be missing the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s final with the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in a historic 2023 Africa Football Cup of Nations (AFCON) match.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Wigwe, co-founder of Access Bank died

Tinubu Mourns Wigwe, Others Helicopter Crash Victims

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the passing of the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe alongside members of his family.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Wigwe died alongside his wife, son

Wigwe: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Saraki Mourn Access Holdings CEO

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the former Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki have expressed grief over the death of Access Holdings Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Herbert Wigwe who died in a chopper crash in the United States on Friday.

Taking to her X page on Sunday

Wigwe: US Govt Gives Update On California Helicopter Crash

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Sunday gave an update into the air crash that claimed the life of Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday, the FAA said it has launched an investigation

Access Holdings Plc Confirms Passing Of Group CEO, Wigwe

The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc on Sunday announced the passing of Dr Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the Company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Dr Wigwe died alongside his wife and son

AFCON Final: Peseiro Insists S’Eagles Won’t Be Intimidated Against Ivory Coast

When Nigeria plays its host, Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday evening, Super Eagles coach, José Peseiro has said his team will not be scared by the atmosphere.

On the second matchday of Group A, Ivory Coast was defeated 1-0 by the Super Eagles

AFCON Final: Abidjan Buzzing With Excitement Ahead Of Eagles, Elephants Clash

Abidjan, a lively coastal city in Cote d’Ivoire, is currently buzzing with excitement as it prepares to host the much-anticipated final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

With the coveted title at stake, the city is alive with an electric atmosphere

Obi Reacts As Wigwe, Wife, Son Die In Helicopter Crash

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has expressed great sadness over the tragic demise of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, and his family.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wigwe and his family reportedly died

AFCON Final: Nigerians Waiting To Celebrate You, Uzodimma Tells S’Eagles

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has sent another goodwill message to the Super Eagles players ahead of their encounter with the Elephants of Cote D’ Ivoire, on Sunday, urging them to work extra hard to bring home the trophy as Nigerians are earnestly waiting to celebrate them for winning the 2023 AFCON cup.

Governor Uzodimma has continuously encouraged the players and their handlers

Kalu, Obaseki Express Shock

Eminent businessman and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu has expressed shock and sadness over the sad development as he described it as a huge loss to Nigeria.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization while lamenting the demise