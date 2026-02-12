Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 12

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, February 12th, 2026.

Dangote Cuts Ex-Depot Fuel Price By N25 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Tuesday announced that it has reduced the gantry price of fuel by N25 per litre, lowering its ex-depot/gantry rate from N799 to N774 per litre.

According to a statement, the

Insecurity: US Sends 200 Troops To Train Nigerian Military

The United States has deployed 200 troops to Nigeria to train its military in the fight against Islamist militants, according to The Wall Street Journal.

US lawmaker, Riley Moore disclosed

El-Rufai Raises Alarm Over Possible Arrest

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has raised concerns over being taken into custody by the Federal Government at any time.

The former Governor, who spoke

FCT Poll: INEC To Take Tough Measures Against Vote Buying – Amupitan

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has reaffirmed his resolve to act on security intelligence and risk assessments presented ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections scheduled for 21st February 2026.

The INEC Boss gave this assurance

We’ve Restored Normalcy At Our Secretariat – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said normalcy has returned to its national secretariat after Tuesday’s attempt by suspected hired thugs to break in and vandalise the facility.

The Senior Special Adviser (Media)

Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production Rises By 37,000b/d In January 2026 – OPEC

Nigeria’s crude oil production rose by 37,000 barrels per day, r from 1.422 million barrels per day (mbpd) in December 2025 to 1.459 million barrels per day (mbpd) in January 2026 using direct communication.

This was contained in the

Lagos-Calabar, Sokoto-Badagry Coastal Highway Top N3.2trn Works Budget

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, on Wednesday, disclosed that the Lagos-Calabar, Sokoto-Badagry Coastal Highways would top the N3.2 trillion Works budget in the 2026 fiscal year.

Umahi stated this while defending

Sen Kalu Reaffirms Backing For Electronic Transmission

…Slams Misrepresentation of 5-Year-Old Video

The former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, reaffirmed his position on the electronic transmission of election results, expressing both strong support for the Transmission process and disappointment that some people have misrepresented his past statements in a five-year-old video.

His comments came shortly after

Remo APC Seals Senate Ticket Deal For Abiodun Ahead Of 2027

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Remo Division of Ogun East Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as their preferred candidate for the Senate in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was made

Africa Must Align Infrastructure, Others To Achieve Energy Security – Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bashir Ojulari has identified shared infrastructure, policy alignment, coordinated investment frameworks, cross-border knowledge and technology exchange, integrated gas market development, and sustained regional diplomacy among National Oil Companies (NOCs) as key pillars for securing Africa’s energy future.

Ojulari disclosed this during a

We’ll Use FCT, Ekiti, Osun Guber To Prepare For 2027 Polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the series of elections it will conduct this year will prepare the commission for the 2027 general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash,

Poverty, Ignorance Root Cause Of Human Trafficking In Nigeria – NAPTIP

The Kano Zonal Office of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has said that lack of economic opportunities, poor access to education and ignorance are the causative factors driving human trafficking in Nigeria.

The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP,

ADC Set To Commence Nationwide Membership Registration

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced plans to commence its membership registration nationwide.

Spokesperson of the party, Abdullahi

Ebonyi Killing: Nwifuru Issues 72-Hour Ultimatum To Amasiri Warlords To Produce Abducted Persons, Human Heads

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Amasiri Community to release the four abducted persons from Okporojo Town in Edda Local Government.

Area to the security agencies

Pete Edochie’s Son Dismisses Father’s Death Rumour

Leo Edochie, son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, has dismissed viral reports of his father’s death.

The false report originated on X