Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday,February 12, 2025.

Dangote Refinery Reduces Diesel Price To N1,020 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced that it has reduced the cost of its diesel product to N1,020 per litre, down from N1,075 per litre at the gantry price.

It stated that this development was in an effort to better

Reps Query Immigration Over Failure To Submit Audited Accounts

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee Tuesday queried the Nigeria Immigration Service for failing to submit its audited statement of accounts from 2014 to 2023.

Chairman of PAC, Bamidele Salam disclosed the hearing probing

We’ll Continue To Support Tinubu’s Economic Reforms – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said the parliament will support economic reforms by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, which are aimed at jacking up revenue.

He made this pledge while hosting the leadership of the Lagos Chamber

Wabara’s Purported Suspension Null And Void – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the purported suspension of its Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara from the party.

The party's remark was in reaction to the report that Wabara

Kalabari Ethnic Nationality Endorses Fubara For 2027

The Kalabari ethnic nationality have declared their support for the reflection of Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara based on his governance style, which focused on the development of the state.

A delegation of Kalabari leaders, which visited the governor

NNPC Ltd, A Major Contributor To Power Generation In Nigeria – Soneye

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mr. Olufemi Soneye, has said the company was one of the major contributors to power generation in Nigeria, besides its dominant role in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Soneye' who made the disclosure, at an engagement

Senate Pushes For ₦10bn Investor Education Fund To Bolster Capital Market Growth

In a bid to deepen investor participation and drive economic expansion, the Nigerian Senate has proposed a ₦10 billion special fund for capital market literacy as part of the 2025 budget. The initiative seeks to enhance financial awareness among Nigerians and attract more participants to the stock exchange, positioning the market as a key driver of national economic growth.

Sanwo-Olu Ends Remote Work For Lagos Civil Servants

In a major policy shift, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially scrapped the work-from-home initiative for public servants, signalling the end of remote work in the state’s civil service.

The announcement made in a circular issued by the Head of Service

CBN Eliminates Free ATM Withdrawals For Other Banks’ Customers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced it eliminated the three free monthly withdrawals previously allowed for customers using other banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

According to a circular dated February 10, 2025, and signed by John Onojah

Bwala: My Criticism Of Tinubu’s Govt Due To PDP Affiliation

Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, has explained why he previously criticized the president and his administration.

Bwala who spoke on Arise TV's The Morning Show on Tuesday

