Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 11

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, February 11 2024.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has sent another goodwill message to the Super Eagles players ahead of their encounter with the Elephants of Cote D’ Ivoire, on Sunday, urging them to work extra hard to bring home the trophy as Nigerians are earnestly waiting to celebrate them for winning the 2023 AFCON cup.

Governor Uzodimma has continuously encouraged the players and their handlers…Read more

President Bola Ahmedhas warned Nigerian universities against the indiscriminate award of honourary Doctorate Degrees, saying it is sabotage which undermines the very core values of academic integrity and must be discontinued.

Tinubu handed the warning at the combined convocation ceremonies…

CBN Increases Customs Duty By 0.28%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the exchange rate for calculating customs duties at the nation’s seaports by 0.28 per cent from ₦1,413.62/$ to ₦1,417.635/$.

The increase of ₦4.02 was effected by the bank on Saturday…Read more

Edo Guber: PDP Holds Congress In 17 LGA

Ahead of the February 21, 2024 governorship primary, the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday conducted a Local Government delegates congress.

The local government delegates congress took place simultaneously…Read more

FG: Attack Platforms’ Acquisition’ll Project Airpower, Bolster Defence Capability

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, has said that the acquisition and induction of attack helicopters and other platforms will bolster the nation’s airpower in particular, and its defence capabilities in general.

The former Governor of Jigawa State made the assertion on Saturday…Read more

JUST-IN: Access Holdings CEO, Son, Wife, Ex-NGX Chair, Ogunbanjo Feared Dead In California Chopper Crash

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, is feared dead from a chopper crash in California, United States (US) on Friday night.

New Telegraph gathered that Wigwe was in the helicopter alongside his son…Read more

Federal Workers Cries Out, Says Pay Us Our January Salaries

Federal Civil Servants have expressed their frustration over the delayed payment of their January salaries, criticizing the government’s handling of the situation amid the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

The outcry comes as workers from various federal establishments…Read more

Tinubu Commends Armed Forces, Seeks End To Banditry

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday commended the military forces for their commitment to duty and sacrifices made on behalf of the country.

This was as he charged them with maintaining Nigeria’s territorial…Read more

APC Stalwart, Rimax Group CEO Pledges Plot Of Land To S’Eagles Players If They Lift AFCON Trophy

A stalwart of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Rimax Group of Companies, Chief Livinux Chukwudi Okwara, has pledged to give each member of the 22 players of the Super Eagle, a plot of land if the team defeats Cote D’ Ivoire and lift the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy on Sunday.

The renowned billionaire made this known in Lagos while speaking during…Read more

NANS To NLC, TUC: ‘Strike Will Set Nigeria On Fire’

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to suspend their proposed strike in the interest of the nation, insisting that an industrial action will set Nigeria on fire.

The National President of NANS, Pedro Obi, NANS made the appeal…Read more

BREAKING: Ex-Chief Of Staff To Jonathan Dies At 72

General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa (rtd), the former Chief of Staff (CoS) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is dead.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Arogbofa, a retired Brigadier General…Read more

Tinubu Must Include Biometric Data In Census Process – Ex-NPC Commissioner

Former Commissioner for National Population Commission (NPC), Prince Diran Iyantan has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete the census processes initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also, Iyantan said Tinubu should prioritise the inclusion of biometric data…Read more

AFCON Final: Scarcity, Price Hike Of Tickets Frustrate Nigerian Fans In Abidjan

Football fans, especially Nigerians, have been left frustrated over the scarcity and the soaring price of match tickets for the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire slated for Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan on Sunday.

The demand for tickets has surged in anticipation of the historic final clash…Read more

Exclusive: Why Shettima Did Not Watch S’Eagles Penalty Shootout Against S’Africa

A revelation has emerged that during the recent African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal match between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Vice President Kashim Shettima left his seat in the VIP section of Stade de la Paix, Bouake, and went to a nearby room during the penalty shootout.

This was due to the tension of the moment as the nail-biting match…Read more

A’Ibom Holds Special Thanksgiving Service Sunday

The Government of Akwa Ibom State will on Sunday, February 11 hold a Special Thanksgiving Service at All Nations Christian Ministry International, Eket, by 10 am.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Saturday…Read more