Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 11

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday,February 11, 2025.

Stop Alia From Taking Over Benue Shares In Dangote Cement, Group Begs Lawmakers

Benue State House of Assembly has been urged to, as a matter of urgent importance, prevail over Governor Hyceint Alia from taking over the shares of Benue State domiciled in Dangote Cement.

This was, even as, the lawmakers have been called upon

Swear Ude-Okoye In As N’Secretary, PDP NLA Tells Damagum

There are indications that the days of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are numbered as the National Legal Adviser Kamaladeen Ajibade, SAN, advised the party to swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye as his successor.

The acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum

Gov. Sule Submits Names Of 16 Commissioner Nominees To Nasarawa Assembly For Confirmation

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has forwarded a list of 16 Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

New Telegraph reports that two former House of Assembly

A’Court Verdict: No LG Election Can Hold In Osun, APC Legal Adviser Warns OSIEC Chair

The Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Barrister Adegoke Ogunsola has reaffirmed that no Local Government Election can be held in Osun State as announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), in view of the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

Ogunsola cautioned the OSIEC Chairman, Barrister Hashim Abioye

Pro-Fubara Lawmaker, Jumbo Remains Rivers Speaker – Opposition Reps

The Opposition Coalition has said the Supreme Court’s Monday ruling did not invalidate the position of Oko Jumbo as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The spokesperson of the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere

Shettima Reaffirms Tinubu’s Resolve To Bridge Financial Gaps

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to economic reforms that prioritize inclusive growth and bridge financial gaps across the country.

Accordingly, he on Monday inaugurated the Presidential

N3.2bn Fraud: Reps Want EFCC, ICPC To Summon Perm Secs

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee on Monday urged the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (IPCC) to invite two former permanent secretaries in the Federal Ministry of Labour, Williams Alo and Yerima Tafa over a N3, 201,583,662.65 financial infractions while in office.

The committee also gave the current Permanent Secretary

N32bn Pension: Allegation Against Emmanuel False, Misleading – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said the alleged misappropriation of N32 billion pension and gratuity fund against former Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, is false and misleading.

The NLC in the statement issued by the chapter Chairman

Dangote Refinery To Start 100% Operation In 30 Days – Edwin

The Vice President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin, has said that the 650,000 barrels per day capacity Dangote Refinery is currently operating at 85% capacity.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, he said the refinery owned

Group Lauds Lalong’s Leadership, Legislative Prowess

The Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), on Monday, commended the former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South, Senator Simon Lalong, for his quality leadership and legislative acumen, both as Governor and lawmaker.

The group gave this commendation in a statement

Trump Calls For Overhaul Of US Military Academy Leadership

President Donald Trump of the United States (US)has announced plans to replace the Boards of Visitors overseeing America’s military academies, citing concerns over “Woke leftist ideologues” infiltrating these institutions.

In a social media post on Monday, February 10, President Trump

Atiku Reveals Visit To Obasanjo’s Residence Not Political

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said his visit to his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday was not politically motivated but merely a courtesy call on the former President.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku arrived

Tinubu Mourns Renowned Islamic Scholar, Daware

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Sheikh Modibbo Ibrahim Daware, a highly respected Islamic scholar and leader of the Tijjaniyya sect in Adamawa State.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser….

2027: Atiku, Tambuwal In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is currently in a closed-door meeting with the former President and his principal, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku, who was the Vice President of Obasanjo

