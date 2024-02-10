Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, February 10 2024.

Obasanjo, Dangote Meet DRC President, Tshisekedi

President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Friday met with the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

Speaking at the meeting, the Special Assistant on Media to Obadanjo…Read more

AFCON Final: Ex-Senate President Urges S’ Eagles To Win Ivory Coast

Excited by the Super Eagles’ performance in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON),former Senate President, David Mark has challenged the Nigerian team to take home the title in Sunday’s game against the host, Ivory Coast.

As a sports enthusiast, he urged the Super Eagles to maintain their winning…Read more

Tinubu Assents Electricity Act Amendment Bill

President Bola Tinubu has assented to the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, into law.

This was disclosed on Friday by Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

CAF Confirms Tinubu’s Attendance In 2023 AFCON Final

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday notified the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe that he would be attending the stadium to watch the Africa Cup of Nations final.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Sunday the Super Eagles…Read more

FG’s N1bn Approval For Minimum Wage Committee Inauguration Provocative – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Bola Tinubu’s reported approval of a whooping sum of N500 million, as the first instalment of N1billion for the inauguration of the 37-man tripartite committee on new national minimum wage, was the height of profligacy, imprudence and financial recklessness.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba…Read more

AFCON: Lawan Mourns Five Nigerians Who Died During Nigeria’s Semi-final Match

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has mourned the death of five Nigerians who died while watching the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between the Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, on Wednesday.

This was contained in a condolence message to the families…Read more

Strike Threat: We’re Committed To Implementing All Agreements With Labour – FG

In an attempt to avert the strike threat from labour unions, the Federal Government has given assurances of implementing all agreements entered into with organised labour and addressing all concerns raised by the unions

Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who addressed newsmen on Friday…Read more

Reduce Your Appetite For Dollar, Foreign Goods, CBN Gov Tasks Nigerians

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso on Friday, advised Nigerians to reduce their appetite for the dollar, consumption and usage of foreign goods, in order to stop the free fall of the Naira in exchange for the US dollar and other hard foreign currencies.

Cardoso gave the admonition during an interactive session with the Senate Committees on Finance…Read more

Senators In Stormy Session With Finance Minister, CBN Gov, Others On Attempts To Undermine Senate

There was serious anger in the Senate today as more senators reacted to the continued posture of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Cardoso, the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edu, other government appointees to deliberately undermine the Senate and their refusal to submit to the oversight responsibilities of the lawmakers.

The Senators at a meeting on Friday with the Finance Minister…Read more

JUST-IN: Ogun Govt Lifts Ban On NURTW Operations

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun-led government on Friday lifted the ban on the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the State.

The state government through the Commissioner for Transportation…Read more

AFCON Final: Tinubu To Shun Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire Cracker, Sends Shettima As Leader Of Delegation

Contrary to the expectations of Super Eagles players, there are strong indications that President Bola Tinubu will not physically be at the stand when they take on the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to start at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Cote d’Ivoire, on Sunday.

The Minister of Sports, John Enoh, had promised the players that the president…Read more

Benue APC Crisis Worsens As Two State Chairmen Emerge

The crisis is rocking the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the suspended Chairman of the party, Austin Agada, and interim Chairman, Benjamin Omakolo launched a fresh battle to control the party’s coveted seat…Read more

APC Primary: RNDA Calls For Free, Fair Election In Edo, Backs Umakhihe

A group known as the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State Chapter to conduct a free and fair primaries.

The group also advised the party’s leadership to play by the rules…Read more

Reps To Investigate Performance Of PPP, Concession Agreements In Nigeria

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate various Public Private Partnership (PPP) Programmes and Concession Agreements approved by past administrations.

The House resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion…Read more

APM Terminals To Invest $500m In Apapa Port

The owners of APM Terminals have said that $500 million would be invested in Apapa Port to make it one of the biggest in Africa.

This was disclosed by the Global CEO of APM Terminals…Read more