Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 10

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, February 10th, 2026.

Obi Leads Protesters To NASS Over Rejection Of E-Transmission Of Results

The former Governor of Anambra State and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, on Monday led a group of protesters to the National Assembly Complex in Abuja over the Senate’s rejection of real-time electronic transmission of election results.

Among the protesters are students

Fubara, Wike Meet Tinubu Amid Reconciliation Move

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, met with the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Amid the ongoing meeting with

CJN Charges Judges, Says Your Judgement Depicts Nigeria’s Image

On Monday, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, appealed to judges across the federation to always and thoroughly assess evidence tendered before their courts before proceeding to judgment.

Justice Kekere-Ekun, who gave

Tension In PDP As Makinde, Wike Camps Face-Off In Party Secretariat

The faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s plan to reopen the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat through police intervention has sparked concerns over potential confrontations.

New Telegraph recalls that the

Why We’ve Not Officially Welcomed Fubara To APC – Yilwatda

Following the defection of the Governor of Rivers State, Siminanlayi Fubara, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 re-election bid, the ruling party has yet officially welcome the governor into the ruling party.

The National Chairman of the party,

Tinubu Holds Talk With AFRICOM Commander, U.S. Envoy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, played host to a high-level delegation from the United States (U.S.) Africa Command (AFRICOM) at the State House, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the

We’ll Overcome Terrorism, Banditry, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu on Monday assured that Nigeria will defeat terrorism and banditry, describing the security threats as “Unacceptable” and alien to the nation’s core values.

Declaring open the Second National

A’Court Affirms Natasha Akpoti’s Suspension

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday affirmed the six-month suspension slammed on the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Nigerian Senate.

The court, in its ruling, said that

Power Reform: NERC Urges Judges To Study State Electricity Laws

Following the devolution of regulatory oversight to 16 states across the country, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has called for greater judicial familiarisation with state-level electricity laws.

The Chairman of NERC, Dr Musiliu

Super Bowl: Right Leadership’ll Unlock Nigeria’s Full Potential – Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, and Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi has described Nigeria’s greatest challenge as lack of capable leadership.

According to a statement he made

Barau, Ganduje APC Factions Hold Parallel Meetings In Kano

The two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, led by Senator Barau Jibrin and Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, have taken a new dimension with the two leaders holding parallel meetings at the Municipal Local Government Area of the State.

The parallel stakeholders' meetings

Sanwo-Olu Launches Vision To Transform Lagos Into Financial Powerhouse

A landmark blueprint to transform Lagos State into a premier International Financial Centre (LIFC) and West Africa’s hub for investment capital was unveiled on Monday, February 9.

The strategic report, produced

2027: Ortom Denies Defecting To APC, Says I’m Still PDP’s Key Member

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has brushed aside widespread reports that he has dumped the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

He exclaimed that he "Remains

Our Purported Social Media Account Fake – LP

The Labour Party (LP) on Monday announced that the X handle @NewsLp26689, purportedly belonging to it, is fake.

The party, in a press statement

Falz Seeks Justice For Victims Of Kwara Killings

Following the recent deadly attack on the Kwara community, Nigerian rapper and actor, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has publicly criticised celebrities and social media influencers for their continued support of the Federal Government.

This is as the Lawyer turned rapper