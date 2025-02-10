Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 10

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday,February 10, 2025.

World Bank Mull Capital Market Funding Options For Infrastructure Devt

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group are in talks to explore alternative options such as a capital market for funding infrastructure development through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC)…Read more

$1.07bn Health Budget: Nigerians Deserve Accountability, Detailed Information – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for public audit and accountability in the $1.07 billion Federal Government’s budgetary appropriation in the 2025 budget for the health sector.

Atiku in a statement issued on Sunday noted that apart from the $1.07 billion…Read more

Alaafin Stool: Owoade Sues Makinde, Others Over Alleged Unlawful Appointment

The legal battle over the prestigious Alaafin of Oyo stool has intensified as Prince Ismaila Olamilekan Owoade, an aspirant for the throne, has taken Governor Seyi Makinde and 19 others to court, challenging what he claims was an unlawful selection process that excluded him.

Prince Owoade who is contending against the appointment…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Announces Expansion Of Red Line Rail Service

On Sunday, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a significant expansion of the Red Line Rail Service, which will increase the number of daily trips to enhance commuting efficiency for residents.

Speaking on his verified X handle, Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed…Read more

Zulum Presents Staff Of Office To 13th Shehu Of Dikwa

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has presented the Staff of Office to the Shehu of Dikwa. Alh. Ibrahim Ibn Umar Ibrahim El-Kenemi.

Speaking after the presentation of the Staff of Office to the Shehu of Dukes…Read more

Trump Halts Aid To S’Africa Over Alleged Land Confiscations

On Sunday, United States President, Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that he would be cutting off all aid to South Africa.

President Trump who cited concerns over land confiscations…Read more

Bode George Faults Proposed 31 New States

A chieftain and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, on Sunday faulted calls for the creation of 31 additional states in the country.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives…Read more

Wale Tinubu Pays Tribute To Wigwe On First Death Anniversary

A year after the tragic demise of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, Wale Tinubu, the Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late icon, reflecting on the immense void left by his dear friend and brother.

In an emotional message shared on his social media page on Sunday…Read more

2027: Benue PDP Guber Candidate Lauds Alia For Road Construction To Ortom’s Village

A chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State and governorship contender in 2027, Chief Bemgba Iortyom has commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for the commencement of construction work on the Daudu – Gbajimba road to the village of his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom.

Chief Bemgba in a widely circulated statement he signed, described Governor…Read more

My Govt Will Halt Illegal Mining To Promote School Enrollment – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling illegal mining, which has significantly contributed to school dropouts in mining communities across the state.

He has therefore called on community and religious leaders…Read more

Gaza Relocation: Egypt Foreign Minister To Meet With US Congress

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty on Sunday departed for Washington DC in the United States (US) to engage in high-level discussions with US officials and members of Congress, following President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to relocate Gaza to Egypt and Jordan.

According to Abdelatty, his visit aims to strengthen…Read more

SERAP Drags Tinubu To Court Over N167bn Fraud Scandal In MDAs

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has taken legal action against President Bola Tinubu over his alleged failure to prosecute contractors who reportedly collected over N167 billion from 31 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) without executing any projects.

The legal action initiated before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos…Read more

Customs Leads Forum On Operational Best Practices For GOEs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is spearheading discourse on operational best practices for government-owned companies across the country.

A maiden round table forum held at Customs Headquarters in Abuja…Read more

Lalong Celebrates APC Deputy Nat’l Sec, Fuanter At 60

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has celebrated with the Deputy National Secretary of the APC, Barrister Festus Fuanter on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Senator Lalong said the special occasion presents…Read more

Tinubu Hails Fayemi’s Contributions To Democracy At 60

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other political gladiators to pay a glowing tribute to Dr Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

President Tinubu in a congratulatory message issued…Read more

