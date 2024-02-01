Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 1

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, February 1 2024.

Wupa Rail Station: Wike Fumes, Blast Officials Over Inconsistent Engineering Design

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday blasted officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA) over the engineering designs at the ongoing access road project to Wupa train station.

Wupa station is one of the metro line infrastructures built halfway…Read more

S’Court Judgement: Adamawa Electorate Deserve Commendation – PDP Govs

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the people of Adamawa State deserve commendation for resisting the electoral heist in last year’s governorship election in the state.

The governors in a statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum…Read more

JUST-IN: Senate Summons CBN Gov Over Naira Free Fall

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, on Wednesday, summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, to appear before it on Tuesday to explain the state of the national economy and the free fall of the local currency at the Forex market.

The Senate made the summon through its Committee on Banking…Read more

Atiku To INEC: Redeem Your Image With Feb 3 Bye-Elections

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) you use the opportunity of this weekend’s rerun and by-elections “to redeem itself of the fraudulent and shambolic elections of 2023.”

Atiku on his X platform on Wednesday…Read more

Atiku Will Be Too Old For Nigeria’s Presidency By 2027 – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George has advised the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to drop his 2027 presidential ambition because he will be too old to serve the country as a president.

Speaking at a media parlay in Lagos on Wednesday, Bode George said Atiku is 77 years…Read more

Jonathan To Lead Commonwealth Mission To Observe Pakistan’s Elections

The Commonwealth has appointed former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, as head of its Election Observation Mission to Pakistan’s general elections scheduled for 8 February, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday…Read more

Reps Urge Stoppage Of Oil Leakages In Southern Ijaw Communities

The House of Representatives has called on the authorities to ensure the stoppage of oil spillage in Southern Ijaw communities of Bayelsa state.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion under matters of national…Read more

Edo 2024: Obaseki Meets Wike, Moves To End Rift Ahead Of PDP Gov’ship Primary

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday holds a strategic meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to garner support for Asue Ighodalo’s bid for the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

The meeting, which took place at the Wells Carlton Hotel…Read more

Group Urges Tinubu To Pay More Attention To Unemployment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to focus on issues of unemployment and real skill development for young people in a bid to eradicate insecurity in Nigeria.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), No Justice, No Peace Initiative…Read more

Abbas To Tinubu: Don’t Shy Away From Making Tough Decisions

Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Assembly has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency relieve non-performing cabinet members of their duties.

The Speaker who made the call on Tuesday while speaking during the plenary section…Read more

Presidency Reacts To Atiku’s Comment, Says Tinubu On Top Of Domestic Challenges

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy has said that his principal is working around the clock to ensure stability in the economy, saying the President is on top of domestic challenges in the country.

Onanuga made the disclosure while reacting to recent comments…Read more

Most Governors Don’t Comply With New Minimum Wage – Ajaero

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) has alleged that some of the governors inaugurated among the 37-member Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage do not adhere to the suggested base pay structure.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Vice President, IKashim Shettima inaugurated…Read more

Ohanaeze Chieftain Reacts To Tinubu Private Visit

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, a chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over his private visit to Paris in France.

Recall that President Tinubu travelled to France on a private visit…Read more

JUST-IN: S’Court Affirms Fintiri’s Victory As Adamawa Gov

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the victory of Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Governor of Adamawa State.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Fintiri…Read more

JUST-IN: Sanwo-Olu Leaves For China

In pursuit of its THEME Plus transformation Agenda, as regards the delivery of a sustainable multimodal transportation system across the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Tuesday departed for Beijing, the Capital of China, on a tour that will take him around the country’s Capital and other civil construction hubs.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile…Read more