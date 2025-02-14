Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 14

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday,February 14, 2025.

Shettima Restates FG’s Dedication To Workers’ Welfare, Wage Reforms

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Nigerian government’s dedication to the welfare of members of the organised labour, inclusive economic policies, and wage reforms.

According to the Vice President, the President was committed…Read more

Bayelsa Govt Issues New Reforms, Guidelines On Vehicular Movements

In a bid to sanitize and modernize its transport system, the Bayelsa State Government has announced some new measures including restriction of intra-city vehicles from parking at the state transport terminal.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this announcement…Read more

AAAU Signs MoU With ATOM Aviation Training Services, Tours Facility

The African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in Abuja, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ATOM Aviation Training Services, an aviation training institution based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sa’adatu Usman, Public Relations Officer, African Aviation & Aerospace…Read more

Cardoso Tasks Telecom Operators On Leveraging Reforms For Backward Integration

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso has challenged telecom operators to leverage on apex bank reform of the financial sector to embrace backward integration by producing essential components such as SIM cards, cables, and towers locally.

He renewed calls for deeper backward integration in the telecommunications…Read more

US Govt Warns Iran Against Owning Nuclear Weapon

The United States (US) government on Thursday announced that President Donald Trump will not allow Iran to own a nuclear weapon.

The White House National Security Council, Brian Hughes…Read more

Nigeria Can’t Progress With Current Tax Systems – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said Nigeria cannot record significant progress due to its current tax systems.

While noting that the country is among the lowest in terms…Read more

Why We Raised 2025 Budget By N700bn – Reps

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi has explained that the raising of the 2025 budget by N700 billion was due to the withdrawal of health support by the United States of America.

Bichi, who disclosed this shortly after the House approved…Read more

Senate Urges FG To Include North East In Super Highway Projects

The Senate, on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to include the North East geo-political zone in the ongoing Super Highway projects in the country, commending President Bola Tinubu for the N4.2 trillion coastal roads projects.

This was as the North East lamented what it considered…Read more

Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso, Emir Sanusi Laid DanZago To Rest

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, alongside Senator Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Thursday, attended the funeral prayer of an attitude Politician, Alhaji Haruna Ahmadu Zago.

DanZago who was the Managing Director of REMASAB…Read more

Reps Seek Further Reforms Against Electoral Fraud

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Adebayo Balogun on Thursday called for urgent reforms in the nation’s electoral legal framework.

Balogun stated this during a consultative meeting with election…Read more

Makinde, Adeleke, Others Arrive Lagos For S’West Govs’ Meeting

The six Governors of the South-West geo-political zone have arrived at the Lagos House, Ikeja, for a high-stakes zonal meeting to deliberate on critical strategies aimed at transforming the region’s economy, security, and overall development.

The meeting, hosted by the Chairman of the South-West Governors…Read more

2027: Adesina Speaks On Contesting For Presidential Election

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, on Thursday debunked a purported report linking him to Nigeria’s presidential bid in 2027.

New Telegraph gathered that Adesina was reported…Read more

NLC Proposes Universal Wage System, Conditions Of Service To ILO

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has proposed a global universal wage system and universal conditions of service for workers all over the globe.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero made the call at the Tripartite Panel…Read more

Rivers Crisis: PANDEF Moves To Reconcile Fubara, Wike

The Peace and Reconciliation Committee of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has emphasized the need for mutual respect and political stability in Rivers State.

Calling on all stakeholders to prioritize the interests of the people…Read more

PDP Crisis: Omemu Calls On PDP S’South Leaders To Boycott Orbih’s Meeting

The Zonal Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Omemu, has described as illegal the meeting scheduled by the South-South Executive Committee (ZEC), of the party.

New Telegraph gathered that the South-South ZEC had scheduled…Read more

Trump, Putin To Meet In Saudi Arabia

On Wednesday, the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Wednesday disclosed that he is expected to meet Russian President, Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks

New Telegraph reports that this is coming after an extraordinary…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: