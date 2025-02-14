Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 14

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday,February 14, 2025.
Shettima Restates FG’s Dedication To Workers’ Welfare, Wage Reforms
Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Nigerian government’s dedication to the welfare of members of the organised labour, inclusive economic policies, and wage reforms.
According to the Vice President, the President was committed…Read more
Bayelsa Govt Issues New Reforms, Guidelines On Vehicular Movements
In a bid to sanitize and modernize its transport system, the Bayelsa State Government has announced some new measures including restriction of intra-city vehicles from parking at the state transport terminal.
The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this announcement…Read more
AAAU Signs MoU With ATOM Aviation Training Services, Tours Facility
The African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in Abuja, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ATOM Aviation Training Services, an aviation training institution based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Sa’adatu Usman, Public Relations Officer, African Aviation & Aerospace…Read more
Cardoso Tasks Telecom Operators On Leveraging Reforms For Backward Integration
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso has challenged telecom operators to leverage on apex bank reform of the financial sector to embrace backward integration by producing essential components such as SIM cards, cables, and towers locally.
He renewed calls for deeper backward integration in the telecommunications…Read more
US Govt Warns Iran Against Owning Nuclear Weapon
The United States (US) government on Thursday announced that President Donald Trump will not allow Iran to own a nuclear weapon.
The White House National Security Council, Brian Hughes…Read more
Nigeria Can’t Progress With Current Tax Systems – Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said Nigeria cannot record significant progress due to its current tax systems.
While noting that the country is among the lowest in terms…Read more
Why We Raised 2025 Budget By N700bn – Reps
The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi has explained that the raising of the 2025 budget by N700 billion was due to the withdrawal of health support by the United States of America.
Bichi, who disclosed this shortly after the House approved…Read more
Senate Urges FG To Include North East In Super Highway Projects
The Senate, on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to include the North East geo-political zone in the ongoing Super Highway projects in the country, commending President Bola Tinubu for the N4.2 trillion coastal roads projects.
This was as the North East lamented what it considered…Read more
Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso, Emir Sanusi Laid DanZago To Rest
Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, alongside Senator Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Thursday, attended the funeral prayer of an attitude Politician, Alhaji Haruna Ahmadu Zago.
DanZago who was the Managing Director of REMASAB…Read more
Reps Seek Further Reforms Against Electoral Fraud
Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Adebayo Balogun on Thursday called for urgent reforms in the nation’s electoral legal framework.
Balogun stated this during a consultative meeting with election…Read more
Makinde, Adeleke, Others Arrive Lagos For S’West Govs’ Meeting
The six Governors of the South-West geo-political zone have arrived at the Lagos House, Ikeja, for a high-stakes zonal meeting to deliberate on critical strategies aimed at transforming the region’s economy, security, and overall development.
The meeting, hosted by the Chairman of the South-West Governors…Read more
2027: Adesina Speaks On Contesting For Presidential Election
The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, on Thursday debunked a purported report linking him to Nigeria’s presidential bid in 2027.
New Telegraph gathered that Adesina was reported…Read more
NLC Proposes Universal Wage System, Conditions Of Service To ILO
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has proposed a global universal wage system and universal conditions of service for workers all over the globe.
President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero made the call at the Tripartite Panel…Read more
Rivers Crisis: PANDEF Moves To Reconcile Fubara, Wike
The Peace and Reconciliation Committee of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has emphasized the need for mutual respect and political stability in Rivers State.
Calling on all stakeholders to prioritize the interests of the people…Read more
PDP Crisis: Omemu Calls On PDP S’South Leaders To Boycott Orbih’s Meeting
The Zonal Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Omemu, has described as illegal the meeting scheduled by the South-South Executive Committee (ZEC), of the party.
New Telegraph gathered that the South-South ZEC had scheduled…Read more
Trump, Putin To Meet In Saudi Arabia
On Wednesday, the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Wednesday disclosed that he is expected to meet Russian President, Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks
New Telegraph reports that this is coming after an extraordinary…Read more