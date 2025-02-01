Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 1

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday,February 1, 2025.

BREAKING: NCAA Revokes Two Airlines Licences

In an effort to further sanitize the aviation industry, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has revoked the Air Operator Certificates of two airline operators.

New Telegraph reports that the operators whose airline…Read more

Meranda’s Experience, Education, Family Background”ll Not Allow Her Derail – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a renowned Public Affairs Commentator, Otunba Yomi Adelowo, has said that with the newly elected Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Mojisola Lasbat Meranda’s experience, education, family background, leadership skills and competence…Read more

Ododo Hails Establishment Of LNG Plants In Ajaokuta

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has hailed the establishment of five Mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta as a game-changer for Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The project, a collaboration between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company…Read more

EPT: PDP, SDP, ADC Challenge Aiyedatiwa’s Victory

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are to present 149 witnesses before the Election Petition Tribunal adjudicating on the outcome of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The PDP, its candidate in the November 16 governorship election…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Aliyu MD Of Rural Electrification Agency

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Abba Abubakar Aliyu as the substantive Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for an initial term of four years, effective from January 23, 2025.

Aliyu, who has been acting as REA’s Managing Director…Read more

Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Commendable Despite Short Term Pains – Opialu

The economic reforms implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been commended by experts and stakeholders for being on the right track despite the temporary hardships they have caused the country and millions of Nigerians.

Dr Opialu Opialu, who spoke at a one-day intellectual…Read more

CBN Commits Friendly Credit Policies, Capacity Building Programs For Youth Dev

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, said Nigerian youths’ fortunes will be enhanced with the bank’s youth-friendly credit policies and capacity-building programmes.

The Governor of the Apex Bank, Mr Olayemi Cardoso…Read more

Atiku Decries Dismantling Of Opposition By Tinubu Govt

Nigeria’s former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has decried what he described as the systematic dismantling of the opposition parties by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Atiku who spoke via his verified X handle on Thursday…Read more

Edun, JP Morgan Delegation Hold Bilateral Business Talk

Following the commitment by JP Morgan to deepen its investment interest in Nigeria, the financial investment bank of the United States (US) sent a high-level team to explore investment opportunities available in the country.

The high-level delegation from JP Morgan led by Dapo Olagunju…Read more

JAMB Postpones 2025 UTME Registration To February 3

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) on Friday announced the postponement of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration until Monday, February 3.

New Telegraph reports that the registration, initially…Read more

No Casualties As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Jigawa Filling Station

On Thursday evening, a petroleum tanker offloading fuel at a filling station in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State went up in flames.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire erupted after someone answered…Read more

Only Nigerians Can Decide On Death Penalty Abolition – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said that the decision to abolish the practice of the death penalty ultimately lies with the Nigerian citizens.

Kalu disclosed this during a courtesy visit by a delegation…Read more

Alia Unveils 10 Years Development Plan For Benue

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia on Thursday unveiled a vision and development blueprint for the state in the next ten years.

The plan which is capped in a comprehensive document…Read more

Trump Calls Out Biden, Obama, DEI For Washington DC Plane Crash

Following the plane crash near Washington, DC on Thursday, President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has blasted the past administrations led by Barack Obama and Joe Biden, alongside the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) initiatives within the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation.

Addressing newsmen in the White House Press Room, Trump…Read more Fintiri Criticizes FG’s Economic Policies, Says Nigerians Are Suffering The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Thursday, strongly criticized the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government. Speaking at the National Reconciliation Committee…Read more

