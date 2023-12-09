Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The Experience 18: Praises Panacea For Nigeria’s Economic Hardship – Pastor Adefarasin

Following the current economic hardship bedevilling the country, the Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin on Friday said praising God is a panacea to Nigeria’s social and economic woes.

Pastor Adefarasin made this known while speaking at a press conference…Read more

President Tinubu Greets Akpabjo At 61

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated with the President of the 10th Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the occasion of his 61st birthday on Saturday, December 9.

In a press release issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngalale, the President…Read more

Fear Grips UTME Offenders Over Stringent Bail Conditions

Three suspected 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration infractors facing trial at the Federal High Court, Akure, may not be able to meet the stringent bail conditions handed down by the court.

Prosecuting Counsel, M. I. Osimen, Esq. after hearing the case between the Attorney-General…Read more

Lagos Requires N7trn Budget Size – Sanwo-Olu

Despite uncertainties in the global business landscape; wars, disasters, pandemic, and so on, fueling crunching inflationary trends that hinders governments from fulfilling electoral promises, the Lagos state has continued to forge ahead in its resolve to create a conducive environment for enterprises to grow.

Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu has said that his administration…Read more

NNPCL Detects 4, 800 Illegal Connections On Oil Pipelines Across Nation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Friday, told the Senate Committee on Appropriations, that there were 4, 800 illegal connections on over 5,000 kilometres of oil pipelines across the country.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari…Read more

Senate Decries Paltry Allocation To Labour Ministry In 2024 Budget

The Senate, on Friday, decried what it considered as insufficient budgetary allocation made to the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity in the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

The Senate Committee on Labour expressed the position when the Minister of Labour…Read more

Hold Us Accountable To Our Promises, FG Tells Media

The Federal Government has told Nigeria journalists to hold it accountable for its campaign promises to Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris…Read more

2024 Budget: Reps Committee Summon Finance Minister, FIRS, Others

The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation has summoned several government agencies including the Minister of Finance, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to appear before it on Monday for discussions on generating revenue to fund the N27.5trn 2024 Appropriation Bill.

Abubakar Bichi, the Committee Chairman made the summon on Friday…Read more

CBN Raises Alarm On Circulation Of Fake Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has alerted Nigerians to the circulation of counterfeit banknotes in circulation.

The ‘fake’ notes, CBN said are mostly in higher denominations deployed…Read more

Abbas Greets Senate President At 61

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, as he clocks 61 on Saturday.

Abbas, in his congratulatory message, described Senator Akpabio…Read more

Reps Seek International Ties To Fight Corruption

The House of Representatives has underscored the need for international collaboration in the bid to tackle the scourge of corruption in Nigeria.

Chairman of the House Committee on Anti-Corruption, Hon. Kayode Akiolu…Read more

Exit Of Investors From Nigeria, Bad Omen – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, on Friday, said the exit of credible international firms from Nigeria is a bad omen to the development of the country.

Obi in his X handle, noted that the departure of three global firms in the health and energy…Read more

Dangote Confirms Receiving Maiden Crude Cargo Of 1m Barrels

Dangote Group has confirmed the purchase and receipt of the maiden cargo for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals plant.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, in a statement on Friday…Read more

Late Alaafin Of Oyo’s Son, Abdulfatai Is Dead

Prince Abdulfatai Adeyemi, the son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, popularly known as D-Gov, is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Abdulfatai died in the early hour of Friday…Read more

U.S. Envoy, Molly Phee To Visit Nigeria Friday

The United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee is set to visit Nigeria on Friday, December 8, 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of State, Phee will engage with regional leaders…Read more