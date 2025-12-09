Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 9

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, December 9th, 2025.

Court Declines Nnamdi Kanu’s Application

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed an application filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), seeking his transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre to a custodial facility within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) or neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Nnamdi, the Legal Council

Benin President Speaks After Failed Coup Attempt

President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin on Sunday announced that an attempted military coup earlier in the day had been foiled and the situation was fully under control.

President Talon made this

Alleged Corruption: Court Gives Tinubu, Ojulari 14 Days To Enter Defence

An Abuja High Court presided over by Justice M.A. Madugu has given President Bola Tinubu and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, 14 days to file a counter-affidavit in the suit seeking Ojulari’s suspension from office for alleged corruption.

Justice Madugu, while ruling

Tinubu Warns Public Officers Against Corruption In Governance

President Bola Tinubu has warned public servants over deepening corruption in public service, urging officeholders to embrace integrity and commit to leaving “footprints on the sands of time.”

President Tinubu cautioned

Tinubu Lauds Nigerian Troops Over swift Response To Benin Coup

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the Nigerian troops for their swift intervention in the Benin Republic following an attempted military coup in the neighbouring country.

President Tinubu handed down

We Won’t Allow New Comers Destroy PDP – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has disclosed that he, alongside other founding members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), will not sit idly and allow those who joined PDP from other parties to destroy the main opposition party.

The governor of Rivers State

Benin Coup: Nigeria Needs Such Swift Intervention In Internal Security, ADC Tells Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) wants President Bola Tinubu to swiftly tackle the nation’s security challenges the same way he intervened in Sunday’s coup attempt in the Benin Republic.

ADC, in a statement on Monday

Ensure Swift Return Of Remaining 115 Students, Tinubu Orders Security Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the security agencies to ensure the swift return of the remaining 115 students of Papiri Catholic School in Niger State, abducted two weeks ago.

The President, who commended

Quattara’s Inauguration: Shettima Reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment To Regional Stability, Peace

The Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday witnessed the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of President Alassane Ouattara for another term in office as President of Côte d’Ivoire in Abidjan, where he reaffirmed Nigeria’s continued commitment to regional peace and stability.

This came just as the World Bank

Obasanjo Opens Up On Uncertainty About Real Age

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has continued to speak about the uncertainty surrounding his real age, adding that his reference point comes from the ages of his surviving primary school classmates, none of whom he believes is younger than 90.

The former military leader

FG Overwhelmed By Insecurity, Arms Proliferation, Ethnic Profiling – Kwankwaso

2023 New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Presidential candidate and Former Minister of Defence, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed deep worry over Nigeria’s worsening security situation, warning that recent developments show that the Federal Government is increasingly overwhelmed.

Kwankwaso, who shared his

Wike, Friends’ Fictitious Caretaker C’ttee Contempt Of Court – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the constitution of the National Caretaker Committee announced by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, purportedly for the PDP, is a contempt of court.

The PDP in a statement by

Senate Tasks Stakeholders To Work For Successful Amendment To NDLEA Act

The Senate, on Monday, tasked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to work together to pursue a comprehensive review of the country’s anti-drug war regime.

The Senate explained how the

Yar’Adua Wants Nigeria Governed By Institutions – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said former Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters, late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, wanted a Nigeria governed by institutions.

Tinubu, who spoke on Monday

Wike: Tinubu Won’t Stop Supporting Judiciary

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu will continue his support for the judiciary, but will also allow it to enjoy independence.

The Minister disclosed this