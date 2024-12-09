Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 9

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, December 9, 2024.

APC Faction, Alia Clash Over Alleged Call For Akume’s Sack

Tension is reportedly brewing within the factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State as the Comrade Austin Agada-led faction that claimed loyalty to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume has accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of leading an alleged plot for the removal of the SGF.

Comrade Agada’s faction, in a statement issued by Mr Daniel Ihomun…Read more

Aba Has Capacity To Launch Africa To Industrial Revolution – Otti

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has said Aba, as an industrial hub, has the capacity to launch the whole of Africa to industrial revolution.

Governor Otti, who made this remark at the weekend…Read more

Enugu Crashes External Debt By $39.8m As Mbah Leads 17 New Govs In Reduction – StatiSense

The Enugu State Government under the leadership of Dr Peter Mbah has reduced its debt by $39.8 million, the highest by new state governors between June 2023 and June 2024.

Statisense made this disclosure in a post shared on its verified X handle…Read more

Abbas, Deputy Speaker Hail Akpabio At 62

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on his 62nd birthday, which comes up on Monday, December 9.

Abbas, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser…Read more

Fayemi Hails Ghana Election As Model For African Democracy

The former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has described Ghana’s 2024 presidential election as a model for political actors across Africa.

Fayemi who extended his congratulations to President-elect…Read more

Tinubu Congratulates Ghana’s President-Elect, Mahama

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his congratulations to Ghana President-elect, John Dramani Mahama following his victory in the December 7 general election.

The Nigerian leader conveyed his congratulatory message…Read more

Social Malaise: Oborevwori Calls For Proper Upbringing Of Children

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Sunday, called on parents to dedicate more time towards training their children as a panacea to the rising wave of crime and social malaise in the country.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charge in his remarks…Read more

DMO Data Validates Osun’s Success In Debt Management – Adeleke’s Spokesperson

The Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Mallam Olawale Rasheed has said that data released by the Debt Management Office has vindicated the Adeleke-led administration on the debt profile of the state.

He added that as against the falsehood published by certain…Read more

Trump Meet Prince William At Notre-Dame Reopening

On Saturday, the President -elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump meet with the heir to the British throne, Prince Williams when he visited France for the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Prince William joined other world leaders in Paris to mark…Read more Islamic Rebels Topple Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad The regime of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria has been toppled by Islamic rebels in the country. The revels seized control of Damascus on Sunday…Read more NSIPA Frozen Accounts: Osadolor Criticises Tinubu, NASS Continue Silence The Deputy National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, has questioned the silence of President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly following the freezing of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency’s (NSIPA) accounts.…Read more 2025 Budget: FG Warns MDAs Against Failure To Align With ICRC Act In PPP Agreement The Federal Government has directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government to comply with the National Policy on Public Private Partnerships (N4P) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in conducting any form of Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement . Such PPP, it said must be captured in preparation of their respective…Read more Adada First State To Be Created From S’East, Reps Member Assures The member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly, Hon. Chidi Obetta, has said Adada State will be the first to be created from the South East. Obetta, who made this disclosure during his 2nd Town Hall Meeting…Read more Nigeria Partners Pakistan To Boost Food Security The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled plans to collaborate with Pakistan to enhance agricultural productivity and address food security challenges in the country. This was disclosed in a statement issued by Umar Rashida,…Read more Tax reforms: Tinubu won’t undermine democracy –Information Minister Amidst the uproar and controversy surrounding the tax reform bills, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s decision was not to undermine democracy. Idris said this while giving an address at the Nigerian Institute…Read more

