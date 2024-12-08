Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 8

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Osun 2026: Adeleke, Oyetola, Aregbesola Flex Muscles Over Bola Ige House

Although 2026, when the election for the next governor of Osun State is some 18 months away, the battle for Bole Ige House, as the Seat of Government is called in Osun, has started, Sunday Telegraph can report.

The midterm celebration of Governor Ademola Adeleke…Read more

Tax Reform Bills: Tinubu Not Against To Amendments –Sources

An indication has emerged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would give some concessions to the North on the controversial Tax Reforms Bills currently undergoing committee sessions in the Senate and indefinitely on hold in the House of Representatives.

It would be recalled that the Senate became rowdy…Read more

Tax reforms: Tinubu won’t undermine democracy –Information Minister

Amidst the uproar and controversy surrounding the tax reform bills, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s decision was not to undermine democracy.

Idris said this while giving an address at the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)…Read more

Tinubu Assures Nigerians Of Better Days Ahead

Finally, President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, admitted that Nigeria’s economy is tough and Nigerians are facing huge challenges.

President Tinubu, however, assured that the country’s…Read more

Akpabio Commences Free Medical Outreach In Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District

Residents of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District (Ikot Ekpene), are set to enjoy free medical outreach sponsored by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The Free Medical Outreach which was officially launched…Read more

Trump Calls For U.S. Non-Intervention Amid Escalating Syria Conflict

The United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump has called on American non-intervention in the ongoing conflict in Syria.

This was as the opposition fighters launched a highly coordinated…Read more

COAS, Oluyede Solicits Support Of Traditional Institution To End Insurgency

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Olufemi Oluyede has solicited the support and cooperation of the traditional institution to end over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.

The COAS who made this appeal when he paid a homage…Read more

Applicants Take Aptitude Test As 45,689 Compete For NNPC Ltd Jobs

45,689 applicants on Saturday took part in a Computer-Based Aptitude Test as part of the recruitment process to secure employment at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

The aptitude test was administered at various testing centres…Read more

Group Knocks Go Alia Over Benue’s N513bn Allocation

A coalition of concerned citizens and accountability advocacy groups has raised alarm over the management of funds by Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, questioning the lack of transparency and accountability in the use of an unprecedented N513 billion allocated to the state.

In a statement jointly signed by Dennis Agema who is the President…Read more

PDP NWC Reacts To Expulsion Of Ugochinyere

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared the purported expulsion of Hon. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu by the Umuopia/Umukegwu Ward Chapter in Imo State as null and void.

The PDP NWC who made this declaration on Saturday…Read more

Edo Govt Appoints Bankole-Balogun Chairman Board Of Internal Revenue

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of Hon. Oladele Bankole-Balogun as the new Executive Chairman for the Edo State Board of Internal Revenue.

The appointment, according to a statement issued…Read more

Abbas Congratulates Yakawada, Aminu, Usman, Echeazu On Appointments Into NWDC, SEDC

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Alhaji Lawal Samaila Abdullahi Yakawada, Alhaji Yahaya Aminu, Alhaji Nasiru Usman and Mr Chidi Echeazu on their appointments into the boards of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) and the South East Development Commission (SEDV) respectively.

While Yakawada, a former Secretary to the State Government…Read more

Farotimi Faces Fresh Cybercrime Charges Over Alleged Defamation

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has filed a new 12-count charge against prominent human rights lawyer and author, Dele Farotimi, before the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The charges centred on allegations of cybercrime, claiming…Read more

Tinubu Reconstitutes S’East Devt Commission Board

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, announced a significant restructuring of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) board, introducing new leadership while expanding its membership to 16.

According to the statement issued by his Special Adviser…Read more

PDP Expels Ugochinyere Over Insubordination

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the expulsion of the member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State and spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The opposition party made this known in a press statement…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: