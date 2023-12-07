Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 7

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Police Affairs Minister To Host Renewed Hope Community Policing, Security Townhall

The Minister of State, Police Affairs, Hon. Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim is set to host a town hall security meeting aimed at strengthening the community policing strategy in the country.

This, according to the statement issued by the Ministry

COP28: NNPCL Signs Two Gas Deals

In light of the ongoing Federal Government economic drive, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited has announced the signing of two gas deals at the ongoing COP28 climate change summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the statement made available to New Telegraph

Okonjo-Iweala Reacts To 2023 Forbes’ List Of Most Powerful Women In The World

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo–Iweala, has said she is honoured to have made the 2023 Forbes list of the most powerful women in the World.

The list which was released on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

2024 Budget: FG To Spend N138m To Combat Fake News

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation will expend a whopping sum of N138,066,187 to fight fake news and print calendars.

As outlined in the details of the 2024 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu

Nigerians Don’t Trust APC, PDP, Others – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has identified the lack of accountability and impunity as the reasons why Nigerians do not trust political parties.

Akpabio who made this remark on Wednesday in Abuja noted that repositioning Nigeria's political parties would help restore public trust and confidence

Stop Weaponising Akeredolu’s Health, Group Warns Aiyedatiwa, supporters

The Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI) has accused the State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his supporters of weaponising the health status of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for political gain.

The group in a statement by its President, Pastor Adebayo Ogunsanmi, Secretay Jide Oriola, and Publicity Secretary

Port Harcourt Refinery To Commence Production December

Ibrahim Onoja, the Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has assured Nigerians that the Port-Harcourt Refinery will commence operations this December despite pessimism expressed by many Nigerians.

Speaking on a Television programme on Tuesday, Onoja said the Chief Executive Officer

Illegal Land Allocations: Resign Now, Massive Crowd Tells Wike As Protesters Storm NASS

A coalition of over 10,000 indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory and civil society groups, on Wednesday, held a massive protest calling for the resignation of Nyesom Wike as Minister of the capital city.

The protesters, who stormed the National Assembly complex, under the aegis of the Network of Civil Societies for Economic Sustainability

APC Tackles PDP Over Defection Claim In Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State tackled the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the claim that those who left the opposition with fanfare have returned through the backdoor.

The Chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin in a statement described the PDP as a disorganised, and drowning party

AAUA Alumni Holds Biennial Meeting Dec. 9

The biennial General Assembly meeting of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) Alumni Association will hold on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In a statement by the body's National Publicity and Events Secretary, O'Seun Ogunsakin, the General Assembly

Leadership Tussle: Court Dismisses AA’s Suit Against INEC

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the Action Alliance, AA against the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and three other chieftains of the party.

Suing on behalf of the party, Honourable Alfred Kuboro, Samuel Bamidele Obaro, and Chief Chinedu Ukadike

EFCC Presents N76.586bn 2024 Budget Proposal To Reps Committee

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, presented a budget proposal of N76.586 billion for the 2024 fiscal year to the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes.

While presenting the budget to the House Committee, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede said the 2024 proposed estimate

Gbajabiamila To Get N21bn Allocation From 2024 Budget

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief Of Staff to President Bola Tinubu will get N21 billion from the 2024 budget estimate presented to the joint session of the National Assembly last month.

New Telegraph had last week reported that President Tinubu presented

US Spy Plane Flies Through Taiwan Amid Tensions With China

The United States (U.S.) Navy spy plane on Wednesday flew through the Taiwan Strait, continuing the American military’s near-monthly passage through the strategic waterway that China claims as its own.

A statement by the Japan-based U.S. Seventh Fleet said. "The United States military flies

Army Clears 2055 Ordnances From Site Of Ikeja Cantonment Bomb Blast

Nigerian Army on Tuesday said that it has successfully cleared the 2055 remnants of unexploded ordnance from the site of the 2002 Ikeja cantonment bomb incident in Lagos.

Speaking at the end of 'Exercise Clean Sweep' in Lagos on Wednesday, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General