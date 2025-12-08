Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 7

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, December 8th, 2025.

BREAKING: Coup’ Attempt In Benin Republic As Soldiers Announce Takeover

The Republic of Benin was on Sunday, plunged into political chaos as a group of military personnel in Benin announced they had seized power from President Patrice Talon, who is due to step down next April after 10 years in power.

The Soldiers describing themselves…Read More

Nigeria Condemns Coup Attempt In Benin Republic

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has strongly condemned the attempted coup in the Republic of Benin, describing it as a dangerous act of destabilisation and a direct assault on democracy, constitutional order and the will of the Beninese people.

The failed coup, led by…Read More

Shettima Leaves For Abidjan To Represent Tinubu At Ouattara’s Inauguration

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of President Alassane Ouattara for a fourth term.

According to his spokesman,…Read More

AU, ECOWAS Condemn Mutiny In Benin Republic

The African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have condemned the attempted military coup in the Republic of Benin, describing it as an assault on democratic governance.

Both regional bodies pledged…Read More

N500bn Debt: ADC Says APC Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government over its failure to pay more than N500 billion owed to local contractors for completed projects, describing the situation as evidence of the ruling party’s insensitivity to the suffering of Nigerians.

In a statement issued by…Read More

Prioritise Welfare, Security, Not 2027 Politics, LP Reps Urge Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed concern that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is prioritizing President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 reelection bid over the welfare and security of Nigerians.

In a statement issued by LP…Read More

Senate To Deploy Technology In Tackling Insecurity

The Senate on Sunday announced that it’s working collectively with relevant government agencies and other stakeholders to deploy technology to tackle the insecurity confronting the country.

The Chairman of the Senate…Read More

‘We’re Behind You,’ Zulum Assures Operation Hadin Kai Troops

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering support for the troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army, commending their courage and sacrifice in the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.

Zulum gave the assurance on…Read More

Osun APC Guber Ticket: Disqualified Aspirants To Seek Tinubu’s Intervention

Disqualified aspirants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Osun State have announced plans to seek the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The seven disqualified aspirants…Read More

NASS Vows To Support Ongoing Construction Of Lagos/Calabar Coastal

The National Assembly (NASS) has vowed maximum support towards the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal road project.

Sen. Barinada Mpigi, Senate…Read More Okpebholo Has Silenced Critics With Expansive Dev’t Projects – Afegbua Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has lauded Governor Monday Okpebholo for defying critics through extensive development projects across the state. Afegbua noted that public…Read More Oborevwori Reaffirms Support For Literary Excellence, Intellectual Discourse Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has renewed his administration’s resolve to enhance literary excellence, intellectual discourse, and the growth of knowledge-driven communities. Governor Oborevwori made…Read More Bandits Demand N2m ‘Levy’ In Katsina Community Despite Existing Peace Deal Bandits on Saturday afternoon stormed Unguwar Bugau Community in Dayi Ward, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, demanding a levy of N2 million from residents. The incident, which happened at…Read More 2026 Will Be Prosperous Year, Remi Tinubu Assures Nigerians First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to trust in God for peace, stability, and prosperity, promising that by 2026, Nigeria will be a thriving nation from which other countries will seek financial support. The First Lady made the remarks…Read More FG Restates Faith In Nigeria Becoming Productive Again The Minister of State for Industry, John Owan Enoh, has restated the determination of the Federal Government to make Nigeria a production nation again. He stated that industrialisation was the next frontier of Nigerian content, adding…Read More