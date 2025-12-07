Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 7

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, December 7th, 2025.

Why Ex-Defence Minister, Badaru Resigned

Details have emerged on the reason behind the sudden resignation of a former Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, after two years in office.

Emefiele Debunks Links To Terrorism Financing, Says It’s Mischievous

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Saturday, described the allegation of financing terrorism in Nigeria as malicious and mischievous.

Insecurity: Defence Minister Warns Staff Against Corruption

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, on Friday vowed to enhance staff welfare, rewards, and maintain discipline while declaring zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline, or indolence.

Malami Debunks Terrorism Financing Allegations

Abubakar Malami, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has described the news reports linking him to terrorism financing as baseless, misleading and politically motivated.

APC Govs Meet In Lagos, Prioritise Security, Support For Tinubu’s Reforms

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday hosted members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in Lagos for high-level discussions focused on national security, economic reforms and strengthening governance across the states.

I’ll Pay N4.7m NECO Fee For 148 Prison Inmates – Obi

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has offered to pay the sum of ₦4,741,400 for 148 inmates in various prisons in Anambra State who are expected to write their National Examinations Council (NECO) this next year.

Osun 2026: APC Likely To Lose Guber Election – Omisore

Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyinola Omisore, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is likely to lose the governorship election of Ekiti State next year.

Shettima Launches ₦1bn Family Business Grant Initiative In A’Ibom

The Vice President Kashim Shettima has launched a one billion naira family-based business grant initiative in Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, describing the programme as a model for translating democratic promises into tangible economic empowerment at the grassroots level.

Ndume Faults Tinubu’s Ambassadorial List, Calls For Withdrawal

Senator Ali Ndume has expressed reservations over the newly submitted list of 65 ambassadorial nominees by President Bola Tinubu, saying the selection breaches the federal character principle.

Reserve Seats Bill: Women To Get Additional 156 Parliamentary Seats

Gender parity and women’s inclusion in active politics are at the moment receiving legislative attention as the Reserve Seats for Women Bill is currently before the National Assembly.

Works Ministry Refutes Report Of Contractors’ Payment By Dec 20

The Ministry of Works have refuted the report attributed to its Minister, Senator Dave Umahi, that all contractors would be paid by December 20.

PDP Reacts To ‘Redefection’ Of Rivers Assembly Members, Vows Legal Action

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it describes as the “redefection” of certain members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, stating that their recent announcement marks the second time they have defected from the party after previously recanting their earlier move.

Lend Your Voice To National Issues, Abiodun Urges Ogun Monarchs

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has urged traditional rulers in the state to contribute to issues of national importance by lending their voice when it matters, particularly on issues relating to governance and the well-being of Ogun people.

Insecurity: Tinubu’ll Get It Right With Support Of Nigerians – Obasa

Despite the pervasive insecurity around the country, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has affirmed that with the support of all Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu would get it right with his concerted reengineering of the nation’s security architecture.

LP Begins Membership Revalidation Dec. 17

The Labour Party (LP) has announced a date for its members nationwide to revalidate their membership of the party.

