Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 7

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Tinubu’s Association With France Causing Disquiet in North –Galadima, Gololo

Indications emerged during the week to suggest that the cozy relationship that exists between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his French counterpart, Mr Emmanuel Macron, is causing some disquiet in the North.

Saturday Telegraph gathered during the week in separate…Read more

Port Harcourt Refinery Starts Petroleum Product Export – Kepler

A data analysis company, Kpler on Friday reported that the newly rehabilitated Port Harcourt refinery has started the export of refined petroleum products.

Kepler also reported that the refinery was selling its first cargo…Read more

We’ll Give You Needed Support To Thrive, Shettima Assures Investors

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerian investors that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would give them the needed support to thrive and succeed in all their businesses across the country.

Specifically, he declared to the investors in Kano that the Federal Government…Read more

Tinubu Appoints N’West, S’East Devt Commissions’ Chairpersons

In significant steps to advance regional development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed key officials for the North West Development Commission (NWDC) and South East Development Commission (SEDC).

New Telegraph reports that the revised list of nominees…Read more

Makinde Commission Oyo’s First Independent Power Project

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has called on investors in the energy sector to partner with the state, noting that there is a huge energy market in the state.

He stated this on Friday while commissioning the first phase…Read more

Defection: PDP Demands Fresh Election In Ethiope Federal Constituency

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately commence processes to conduct a fresh election to fill the Ethiope East/Ethiope West federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

PDP in a statement issued on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Islamic Scholar, Muyideen Bello Laid To Rest In Ibadan

The Muslim community in Nigeria has bid farewell to one of its most revered figures, Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello, who was laid to rest on Friday, December 6, 2024, at his Akobo residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, following Asr prayer.

In accordance with Islamic tradition, the burial took…Read more

Multiple Explosions Rock Zamfara Community

Multiple bomb explosion was recorded on Friday in the Dansadau District of Maru Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

New Telegraph gathered that the recent explosions…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Muyideen Bello’s Death

President Bola Tinubu on Friday expressed profound grief over the passing of Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, a highly respected Islamic scholar and preacher, who died at the age of 84.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President…Read more

Timi Frank Gives FG 48-Hour Ultimatum To Release Farotimi

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has given the Federal and Ekiti State Governments 48 hours to release a human rights lawyer, Dr Dele Farotimi from remand or face mass protests.

Frank who made this call in a statement issued on Friday…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: