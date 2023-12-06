Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

COP28: Tinubu Hailed For Achievements At UN Summit

A former aide of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Stephen Ola Adedayo has commended him for his contributions at the ongoing 28th Edition of the United Nations Climate Summit, codenamed Conference of Parties, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Adedayo passed the commendation on Tuesday in his remarks on the contributions…Read more

COP28: Nigeria Committed To Lower Methane Emissions – Ekpo

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo has pledged Nigeria’s commitment to lower methane emissions.

Ekpo stated this while on a Ministerial Panel on actions being taken…Read more

Govt Should Explore Climate Financing For 2024 Budget Implementation – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, on Tuesday, said that Nigeria needed to explore climate financing to shore up revenue to fund the 2024 Budget.

Edun stated this while speaking at a one-day retreat on the 2024 Appropriation Bill…Read more

2024 Budget Defence: Senate Warns MDAs Against Sabotaging January To December Cycle

The Senate, on Tuesday, cautioned the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) against frustrating the implementation of the January to December budget cycle of the Federal Government.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who gave the caution in Abuja…Read more

Withdraw All Pending Court Cases, PDP Tells Anyanwu, Others

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has begun the process of reconciling its aggrieved members and amending the cracks caused by the 2023 general elections.

PDP at the moment are battling many court cases, including that of the National Secretaryship… Read more

COAS Apologises Over Kaduna Village Bombing

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Tuesday, visited Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State where a drone attack by troops of the Nigerian Army killed many civilians on Sunday, December 3.

Lagbaja apologised to members of the community for the incident…Read more

Mass Resignation Hit Public Universities, ASUU Tells Tinubu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised the alarm that most departments and units in Nigeria’s public universities are short-staffed due to the resignation of lecturers in search of greener pastures.

The Chairman University of Ibadan Chapter of ASUU, Professor Ayo Akinwole…Read more

NIREC: Nigeria Better Off Other Countries – Sultan Of Sokoto

Co-chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has said despite the problems and challenges bedeviling the country, Nigeria was still better than other countries.

Sa’ad who is Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)…Read more

JUST-IN: ECOWAS Court Orders Benin Republic To Pay Sunday Igboho 20m CFA

The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ruled in favour of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The ECOWAS court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the Government of Benin Republic…Read more

Kaduna Bombing: Peter Obi Urges Military To Be Cautious, Professional

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lamented the killing of villagers in an accident bombing of Tundun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that not less than 30 people lost their lives…Read more

Kyari: NNPCL Creating Gas Pipeline Across Africa

As discussions on finding sustainable solutions for a decarbonized energy future continue to hold globally, Mr, Mele Kyari the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), has said the African continent needs “a just, differentiated transition” to enable it to harness its resources for the benefit of its future generations, and that the NNPC Ltd. is creating a regional gas pipeline network that will supply natural gas across the African continent.

Kyari, made this known while speaking at a Regional CEO…Read more

Zamfara: Matawalle Asks Court To Set Aside Decision Over Ownership Of 50 Vehicles

The Minister of Defence and the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has approached the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgement of a Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto, which ordered the retrieval of 50 luxury vehicles from the former governor.

He described the judgement of the court as a miscarriage of justice…Read more

Reps Query FERMA Over Alleged Mismanagement Of Over N60bn Non-Existent Projects

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives investigating the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds from 2020 to 2021 has queried the management of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on the utilisation of the over N60bn allocated to the Agency during the epidemic.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun) stated…Read more

Northern Youths Write Tinubu On Kano, Zamfara, Plateau Guber Seats

The Northern Youth Assembly has written to President Bola Tinubu to be wary of the current politics around the gubernatorial seats in Kano, Zamfara and Plateau States.

The youths in a statement issued and jointly signed by the President, Dr Ali Idris…Read more

Give Account Of Ondo Finances, PDP Challenges Govt

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Ondo State government to account for the funds accrued to the government from the federation account and the money released by the Federal Government for the removal of subsidy from the petroleum product.

The Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Fatai Adams said the release of the details…Read more