Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 6

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, December 6th, 2025.

Osun 2026: Omisore, Six Others Disqualified From APC Guber Ticket

Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyinola Omisore and six other aspirants were on Friday disqualified from the governorship ticket of the Osun State APC primaries.

Two out of the nine aspirants

Rivers Speaker, 16 Lawmakers Dump PDP, Join APC

The political situation in Rivers State has taken a new turn as sixteen members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, have switched allegiance from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker of the House, Amaewhule,

BREAKING: Wike Sacks FCT-IRS Acting Chairman

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has relieved the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr Michael Ango, of his job.

This is contained in a press

Tax Policy Will Be Implemented With Human Face – C’ttee Chairman

Ahead of January 1st, 2026, billed for the implementation of a new tax policy regime, the tax implementation committee has assured Nigerians that not do anything that would be disruptive or injurious to the economy.

Dispelling the fears being

S’Court Dismisses Osun Govt’s Petition Over Withheld LG Allocation

The Supreme Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed on behalf of the Osun State Government by the state’s Attorney General to order the Federal Government to release its withheld Local Government allocations.

In a majority ruling of six-to-one

ADC Poses No Threat To Tinubu’s Reelection – Campaigners

A campaign group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection has dismissed the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) threat to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

The Director General of the

Group Urges Northern Leaders To Support Yakubu’s Ambassadorial Nomination

The Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative (NSCI) has urged political leaders from the northern region to support the ambassadorial nomination of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

This follows remarks reportedly

First Nigeria Int’l Airshow A Transformative Milestone – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has described the just-concluded Nigeria International Airshow in Abuja as a transformative milestone which has changed the trajectory of the Nigerian Aviation sector.

The Minister, who stated this

Adebayo Young Enough To Lead Nigeria – Ighodalo

Pastor in charge of Trinity House and founder of African Leadership Group (ALG), Itua Ighodalo, has declared that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, perfectly fits into the kind of leader that Nigeria direly needs to take it out of its current socioeconomic, political and structural doldrums.

Ighodalo, in a message to

Tinubu’s Commitment To North Evident In Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway Project – Goronyo

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has described President Bola Tinubu as a detribalized Nigerian and a true nationalist whose administration’s projects are spread across all parts of the country.

The Minister stated this while

Abductions: Police Beef Up Security In Benue Schools

The Benue State Police Command on Thursday said it has beefed up water-tight security across public schools in the state to curb rising cases of kidnapping of students.

The Command also said

CSOs Kick As Reps Shift Constitution Review Debate

A group of Civil Society Organisations have expressed deep concern over the House of Representatives’ decision to postpone consideration of the Constitution Review Report covering 44 critical amendments.

The groups include WOMANIFESTO

Gov Eno Clears 12,502 For Civil Service Interviews

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved the invitation of 12,502 candidates who scored 50 per cent and above in the recently concluded civil service recruitment CBT for oral interviews.

The governor also approved

Association Commends Tinubu, Otu For Tackling Insecurity

The Association of Heads of Federal Establishments, Cross River State chapter, has commended the steps currently being taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the security situation in the country.

President of the Association,

JUST-IN: World Cup Group Draw Finalised In US

The stage is officially set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup as the full group draw was completed at a high-profile ceremony in the United States (US) on Friday, confirming an exciting mix of heavyweight clashes, debut journeys, and unpredictable group battles.

The draw, attended by global