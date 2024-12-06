Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 6

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, December 6, 2024.

PDP Crisis: BoT Plans January Meeting With Wike

Following the emergency meeting held on Thursday, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration among its leaders to address internal conflicts and foster unity in the party.

In its renewed commitment to resolving internal disputes…Read more

Tinubu Orders CREDICORP To Return Peugeot, Dunlop To Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given a marching order to Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) to ensure the return of Peugeot automobiles and Dunlop tyres to the country as Nigeria joins nations with credit facilities for the purchase of brand-new automobiles.

Managing Director/ CEO of CREDICORP Engr. Uzoma Nwagba…Read more

OPEC Ministers Reaffirm Commitment To Oil Market Stability

The 38th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has reaffirmed their commitment towards ensuring a sustained stability in the global oil market.

The meeting which was held virtually in Thursday, brought together Ministers…Read more

NLC Warns Okpebholo, Police To Steer Off Edo Labour Union

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the newly elected governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo and the Police Command in the State not to involve themselves in internal issues of its council.

NLC in a statement signed by its Head of Information…Read more

Akpabio Assures Code Of Conduct Bureau Of Senate Support

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, assured the board and management of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) of the readiness and commitment of the Senate to addressing the challenges facing the Bureau.

Akpabio gave the assurance when members of the Code of Conduct…Read more

World Bank To Announce IDA21 Replenishment Financing

The World Bank Group will on Friday hold an online briefing announce its ID21 replenishment financing envelope.

The financing portfolio of WBGs International Development Association…Read more

NGF Mourns Victims Of Zamfara ‘Road Explosion’

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has sent its heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Zamfara State on the unfortunate road explosion in which six persons reportedly died.

The Forum said the incident, which the police have blamed…Read more

Tinubu Commends Matrix CEO, Aliu’s Transformative Role In Energy Sector At 50

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, the founder and CEO of Matrix Energy Group, as he marks his 50th birthday.

According to him, the significant milestone…Read more

Ibori’s Daughter Dumps PDP For APC As LP Loses 4 Reps To Party

Hon. Erthiatake Ibori-Suene, daughter of the former Delta State Governor, Mr James Ibori on Thursday, dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibori-Esuene, Chairman of the House of Representatives…Read more

Four LP Lawmakers Defect To APC

No fewer than four members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas…Read more

Flooding, Epidemics Threats To Safety, Wellbeing – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on Thursday, said that the ravaging flood, which displaced millions of Nigerians and prompted the outbreak of diseases has remained a major threat to the safety and wellbeing of the citizens.

Kalu stated this in Abuja in his address at the launch…Read more

Delay In Convening PDP NEC Meeting Undermining Confidence In Party – BoT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry at the continued delay in holding the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and said it is undermining the trust and confidence of the people in the party.

The Chairman of the board, Senator Adolphus Wabara…Read more

Reps Wants FG To Increase Budgetary Allocation To Tobacco Control Fund

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to Nigeria’s Tobacco Control Fund.

The lawmakers made this call after the adoption of a motion…Read more

Zamfara: Journalists Denied Access To 2025 Budget Presentation

The Joint Security Personnel operating in Zamfara State have chased away a team of members of the Correspondents’ Chapel from the State House of Assembly denying any access to the coverage of the 2025 budget presentation by Governor Dauda Lawal.

In a trade of words before ensuring all entrances were well blocked…Read more

