Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Kalu To Youth: It’s Time To Shape Nigeria Of Our Dreams

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has counselled Nigerian youth to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress, saying it is time to build the country of their dreams.

Kalu spoke while giving his keynote address at the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF)…Read more

APC Suspends Inauguration Of Special Committees Indefinitely

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended indefinitely the inauguration of its Special Committees.

The leadership last week constituted five committees: Establishment Committee…Read more

COP 28: Africa’s Peculiarities Must be Considered Towards Net-Zero Future – Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPC Ltd., Mr. Mele Kyari, has said the African Continent needs “a just, differentiated transition” to enable it to harness its resources for today for the benefit of its future generations.

The GCEO made this known while speaking at a Regional CEO Panel organised by McKinsey & Company…Read more

COP28: We Sponsored Only 422 Persons To Dubai – FG

The Federal Government has said contrary to reports making the rounds, it sponsored only 422 persons to the ongoing United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), otherwise known as COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Recall that the Federal Government had come under attack by the presidential…Read more

Reps To Make Public Participation In Budget Process Compulsory – Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has disclosed plans by the 10th House to amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, and make citizens participation statutory in the budgetary process.

Speaker Abbas stated that the 10th House, as the ‘People’s House,’ would work towards making the Federal Government’s budget…Read more

2023 Poll: Tinubu Faces Another Legal Battle In S’Court

President Bola Tinubu is currently facing another legal battle in the Supreme Court over the 2023 presidential election as he has been accused of unlawfully presenting himself for inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria despite pending legal action against the conduct of the poll.

Chief Albert Ambrose Owuru, a presidential candidate in the 2019 general election…Read more

Stop Friction, Generate More Revenue, Wike To Revenue Agencies

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has rebuked some of the revenue-generating agencies of government, over unnecessary friction said to have limited their potential for scaling up revenues.

Recall that the Department of Outdoors Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) of the FCT Administration and the six Area Councils…Read more

2024 Budget: N20.5bn VP’s House Renovation Not A Priority – Obi

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said the N20.5 billion proposed for in the 2024 budget for the renovation and building of new office space for the vice president’s residence is not a priority.

Though Obi said he is still studying the N27.5 trillion budget presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu last week…Read more

FCT Demolitions: Tinubu Erred In Appointing Wike Minister – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described the demolition of properties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja under Nyesom Wike as a needless exercise that might work against the party in future elections.

Eze, an ally of former Transportation minister, Rt..Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi…Read more

JUST-IN: Reps Begin Town Hall Meeting On 2024 Budget

The Lower Chamber of the 10th National Assembly has commenced the Citizens’ Town Hall meeting on the 2024 budget and appropriation in Abuja.

The gathering which is organized by the House Committee on Appropriation and the Programmes Coordinating Unit…Read more

Ajulo: Ondo Officials Signing Documents In Akeredolu’s Name

Kayode Ajulo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has alleged that top officials of the Ondo State government are the ones signing documents on behalf of the ailing Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Monday…Read more

US Hails Tinubu’s Economic Drive Towards Sustainable Growth

Despite the economic downtime experience in Nigeria in recent times which is occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, the United States (US) has hailed President Bola Tinubu for the efforts it is making to boost its economy towards guaranteeing sustainable growth and development.

Mr David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S., Embassy in Abuja…Read more

Alawo Stool: Oyetola Never Issued Any Staff Of Office, Omipidan Replies Adeleke

The Osun State Government has been advised to stop lying against the person of former Governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola following the controversy surrounding the Alawo stool in the Awo community of Egbedore Local Government Area of the State.

Oyetola’s media aide, Ismail Omipidan, gave the advice in a statement issued on Monday, to debunk the claim by the Osun State Governor’s…Read more

Kogi Guber: Ajaka, SDP Fail To Meet Tribunal Deadline

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11 election, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has failed to meet the deadline of the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal to file a petition against the outcome of the election as the 21 days ultimatum has elapsed.

New Telegraph recalls that Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC…Read more

COP28: FG Didn’t Sponsor 1,411 Delegates To Dubai – Presidency

The Presidency has said only a handful of the 1,411 Nigerian delegates who registered to attend the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, were sponsored by the Federal Government.

The Presidency made the clarification on Sunday, December 3 in response…Read more