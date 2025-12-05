Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 5

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, December 5th, 2025.

Tinubu Swears In Gen. Musa As Defence Minister

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd.), charging him to restore security across the country.

Gen. Musa, responding to…Read More

Name Terrorism Financiers, NASS Tells FG

Amid the escalating security issues in some parts of the country, the Upper and Lower Houses of the National Assembly have called on the Federal Government to name and prosecute terrorism financiers in Nigeria.

This is as the Federal Government…Read More

2027: Tinubu’s Distribution Of Campaign Vehicles Betrayal Of Public Trust – Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has condemned the distribution of campaign vehicles for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, describing it as a display of insensitivity and a betrayal of public trust.

Obi, in a statement on X on…Read More

Yakubu’s Nomination As Ambassador-Designate ‘Morally Indefensible’ – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the nomination of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as ambassador-designate by President Bola Tinubu as morally indefensible.

In a statement on Thursday,…Read More

Tinubu Applauds Senate For Swift Confirmation Of New Defence Minister

Following the confirmation of the nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa (retd), as the Minister of Defence, President Bola Tinubu has commended the Senate for the passage.

Describing the appointment as…Read More

Letter Of Credence: Tinubu Reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment To Peace, Regional Cooperation

President Bola Tinubu has assured the global community of Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, harmony, and prosperity across borders through strengthened partnerships.

The President made this pledge…Read More

Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of Omokri, Fani-Kayode, Others

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu urged the Senate to “Consider and confirm expeditiously” 15 career ambassadors and 17 non-career ambassadors.

This is contained in a letter…Read More

Fani-Kayode Slams ‘Media Campaign’ Against Matawalle

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned what he described as a “vicious and shameless media campaign” against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, allegedly orchestrated by political opponents.

In a post on Facebook,…Read More

Reps Threaten PAP Coordinator With Arrest Warrant Over N26bn Audit Query

The House of Representatives on Thursday issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, to appear on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to respond to audit queries involving over ₦26 billion.

Chairman of the Public Accounts…Read More

Otti Vows To Make Abia One Of Nigeria’s Cleanest States

Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Abia into one of the cleanest states in Nigeria, calling on Aba landlords for continued support.

Governor Otti made the remarks…Read More

2027: Rivers Assembly Endorses Tinubu’s Second Term Bid

Ahead of the 2027 Presidential election, the Rivers State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

New Telegraph reports that…Read More

2026: ADC Vows To Defeat APC In Ekiti Gov’ship Election

The Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti State, Amb. Dare Bejide has declared that the party will wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next gubernatorial election. He decried the rate at which leadership problems have greatly affected Nigeria through what he described as a lack of purpose on the part of the politicians.

The ADC candidate, therefore…Read More

CBN Ends Cash Deposit Limit For Bank Customers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has removed all cash-deposit limits for bank customers while maintaining strict weekly withdrawal ceilings under a revised set of cash-related policies that take effect on January 1, 2026.

The changes were announced…Read More

Reps Urge Education Ministry To Suspend Curriculum Review Policy

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Ministry of Education to suspend the implementation of its directive removing key subjects, including Computer Studies, Data Processing, Electrical Installation and Maintenance, Photography, and Civic Education from the WAEC portal.

This followed the adoption of…Read More

Zamfara Gov Presents N861bn 2026 Budget

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal on Thursday presented a proposed N861 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the Zamfara State House of Assembly, describing it as a roadmap for transformation and a declaration that the state will rise stronger.

The 2026 budget allocates…Read More