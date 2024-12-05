Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 5

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, December 5, 2024.
Wike: I’m Not A Minister That Sits In Office, I Must Go Out
The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that he is not a Minister who will sit idle in office when people from different communities yearn to see and interact with him.
Wike disclosed this when he flagged off the construction…Read more
Detractors Attempt To Starve Us Fund Didn’t Affect Project Execution – Fubara
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that no matter how hard detractors tried to starve the State of funds, his administration will continue to provide social services and infrastructure projects to the people.
The Governor said, his determination remains to make…Read more
Abiodun Presents N1trn 2025 Budget To Ogun Assembly
On Wednesday, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun unveiled a proposed budget of N1,054,542,020,147.47 for the 2025 fiscal year as he presented the bill to the state House of Assembly.
Dubbed the “Budget of Hope and Prosperity,” the comprehensive…Read more
Sanusi, Abaribe, Anyim, Okorocha Faults Nig. Leadership Style
The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi; Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe; former Senate President, Pius Anyim; former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha; former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku; former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka; Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, Edwin Clark, have picked holes in the state of the nation.
This is even as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives…Read more
Tinubu Hails Yakassai On 99th Birthday Milestone
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, a respected elder statesman and politician, on his 99th birthday.
In a press statement issued on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga…Read more
CBN Speaks On Voluntary Nature Of Early Exit Package
On Wednesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clarified that its Early Exit Package is entirely voluntary, assuring eligible staff and the public that no employee would be forced into early retirement.
In a statement issued by the Acting Director of Corporate…Read more
Senate Sets Date To Resolve Tax Reform Bill Issues
The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly has directed its Committee on Finance to suspend further action on the proposed tax bill pending the outcome of a high-level meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).
This was as the Senate established a committee to examine…Read more
Atiku Reacts To Farotimi’s Arrest, Says Grim Reminder Of Military Dark Days
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former Nigeria Vice President, on Wednesday, strongly condemned the arrest of human rights lawyer and political activist, Dele Farotimi by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Farotimi was arrested…Read more
NPF Distances IGP, Egbetokun From Cartel That Smuggled Money From CBN
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has distanced its boss, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun from having any connection with the alleged cartel that smuggled some money from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja.
Debunking the allegation in a statement issued on Wednesday…Read more
S’Africa Partners Nigeria On Lithium Devt For Electric Vehicles
South African Government has expressed a keen interest in collaborating with Nigeria to harness critical minerals, particularly lithium, as part of efforts to drive the global electric vehicle (EV) revolution.
During the Nigeria-South Africa Business Roundtable…Read more
Nandi-Ndaitwah Elected As First Female President Of Namibia
The incumbent Vice-President of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been elected as the first female President of the country.
New Telegraph reports that the Country’s Electoral Commission…Read more
Tinubu Vows To Remove Impediments Against S/Africans Investments In Nigeria
President Bola Tinubu has vowed to remove the impediments against South African investments in Nigeria.
This came as he urged his South African counterpart…Read more
EFCC Replies Sowore On Recovery Of 753 Duplexes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, addressed criticisms surrounding its historic recovery of 753 duplexes and apartments on Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.
The recovery, described as a significant milestone in the fight…Read more
CBN Releases Phone Numbers, Emails For Cash Withdrawal Complaints
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the phone numbers and emails of its branches in each of the county’s 36 states, as well as its Head office in Abuja, which it says, bank customers should use in reporting complaints of inability to obtain cash Over- the- Counter or through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).
In a circular posted on its website on Tuesday, the apex bank…Read more
Outrage In Reps Over Tax Reform Bill
The members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday engaged in a heated debate over comments by the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi declaring that Ekiti State has endorsed the controversial tax reform bills.
Trouble started when Rotimi, who rose to move a motion…Read more