Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, December 4, 2023.

Tinubu’s 1,411 Delegation To COP28, Reckless Application Of Resources – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described the 1,411 Nigeria contingents to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the COP28 conference as “wasteful, frivolous and reckless in the application of the scarce resources.”

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Cop28: Lagos Sets 2035 Target For Methane Pollution Abatement

Given consistent funding of its waste management capacity, the Lagos State Government has said there is a target of reducing the vulnerability of citizens to health hazards arising from impacts of some categories of environmental pollution.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the declaration at the Local Climate Action Summit…Read more

NEITI, NBS To Sign MoU On Data Sharing, Data Integrity

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have concluded arrangements to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the exchange of data, data coordination, data integrity, analysis management and utilization for national development.

This was the outcome of a meeting in Abuja between the Executive Secretary of NEITI…Read more

COP28: Nigeria’s 1411 Delegation To Dubai Wrong Imitation Of China, Obi Tells FG

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has said the 1411 Nigeria’s contingents to the United Nations’ COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) was a wrong imitation of China.

Reports from Dubai showed that Nigeria equals China with 1411…Read more

COP28: Climate Change Induced Humanitarian Crisis Must Be Tackled With Durable Solutions – Edu

The Federal Government is seeking the partnership of the United Arab Emirates Red Crescent Authority to implement the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Policy on Humanitarian Response in Nigeria.

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu…Read more

US Election: Trump Asks Supporters To ‘Guard The Vote’ In Democrats-Run Cities

The Republican presidential frontrunner, Donald Trump, on Saturday, told his supporters to “go into” Philadelphia and two other Democrats-run cities to “guard the vote” in 2024, repeating his unfounded claims of widespread election fraud in 2020 as justification for the call to action.

Speaking at two events in Iowa, Trump also sought to counter growing concern…Read more

Edo 2024: APC Will Not Zone Ticket To Any Senatorial District – Secretary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday said the party was not zoning the ticket to any of the senatorial zones of the state but would look out for the best aspirant with the capacity that can win the election for the party.

Besides, it cautioned all aspirants to avoid vile campaigns and personal attacks…Read more

NNPC/SNEPCo Remodelled Lagos Airport Arrival Hall, Testament Of Collaborative Efforts’

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer (CUIO), NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, has said that the new-look Arrival Hall “E” at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos is a testament to what can be achieved when organisations come together.”

Wunti represented by the External Affairs Manager, Mrs Julie Utang spoke at the inauguration…Read more

Living With Disabilities Shouldn’t Be A Death Sentence – Peter Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi on Sunday said Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) deserve a better nation and improved standard of living.

Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 2023 election…Read more

Ex-Presidential Aide: Nigerians Will Benefit From Wike’s Wealth Of Experience

Contrary to the criticisms against the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike from some quarters, a former Presidential aide, Obol Okoi Obono-Obla has said Nigerians stand to gain more from the wealth of the experience of the Minister.

Obono-Obla, who was also the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel…Read more

Atiku: I’m Not Beneficiary Of FG’s Reinstatement Of Intels’ Port Pilotage

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has cleared the air on the restoration of the activities of Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited (Intels) in port activities by the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA).

Intels’ contract in the Nigerian ports was cancelled by the former President Muhammadu Buhari…Read more

N144.8bn Safe Schools Initiative: FG Mulls Implementation Across Country

The Federal government has disclosed its intention to implement the N144.8bn Safe Schools Initiative across the country.

The programme reportedly was initially planned for 48 Schools in 18 states…Read more

Reject Wike’s Proposal, SERAP Tells Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has been urged not to approve an alleged plan by the Federal Capital Capital (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike to build a ‘befitting residence’ for the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

In a letter dated December 2, the group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project…Read more

Blame Aiyedatiwa’s Supporters If Abuja Peace Collapses – Group

Worried by diatribe between pro and anti-impeachment protagonists over an undated resignation letter of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a socio-political group Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI), has blamed some political leaders for frustrating the peace move initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group expressed displeasure with the efforts of some individuals to frustrate…Read more

Shaibu Expresses Gratitude To Obaseki Over Surprise Birthday Message

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Sunday, expressed gratitude to his boss and principal, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for felicitating with him on his birthday anniversary.

The number two citizen of Edo State celebrated his 54th birthday anniversary…Read more