Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 4

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, December 4th 2025.

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Christopher Musa As Defence Minister

The Senate, on Wednesday, December 3, confirmed the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, as the new Minister of Defence.

New Telegraph reports that…Read More

Genocide: US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Violators Of Religious Freedom In Nigeria

The United States (US) has announced a new policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that will allow the State Department to restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom and, where appropriate, their immediate family members.

The decisive action is coming…Read More

Ex-Defence Minister Badaru Breaks Silence On Resignation

Former Defence Minister Mohammed Abubakar Badaru has denied malicious online publications regarding his resignation, describing them as “false, baseless, and deliberately mischievous.”

In a rejoinder issued on Tuesday…Read More

Musa Vows To Tackle Kidnapping, Strengthen Security

Ministerial nominee and former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), on Wednesday appeared before the Senate for screening, pledging to work tirelessly to secure Nigeria and restore confidence in the nation’s security architecture.

Speaking during the session…Read More

Rowdy Session As Lawmakers Decline ‘Bow And Go’ For Minister Nominee

There was a rowdy session in the Senate on Wednesday, after some lawmakers declined a move to excuse General Christopher Musa, former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and ministerial nominee, from questioning ahead of his confirmation.

New Telegraph reports that…Read More

Osun 2026: Accord Party Eyes Adeleke After Resignation From PDP

Amid the uncertainty, the Accord Party on Wednesday said it is open to embracing Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, into its party to pursue his second-term ambition in the 2026 governorship election.

The Accord Party made…Read More

Osun Guber: Disregard Purported Election Of Candidate – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described as false the videos and social media posts claiming that the party has “picked” a candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election.

ADC National Publicity Secretary…Read More

INEC To Suspend CVR Exercise On December 10

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the first phase of the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise will be suspended on Tuesday, December 10.

The commission had announced…Read More

FEC Okays 2026–2028 MTEF, Projects ₦34.33trn Revenue

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), adopting new fiscal assumptions, macroeconomic targets and revenue projections that will shape the 2026 federal budget.

The approval followed detailed…Read More

Current Financial Relief Is Fragile, World Bank Warns Developing Nations

The World Bank has warned that developing countries are entering one of their most precarious periods in decades, despite signs that global financial conditions have begun to ease.

New data from the Bank’s…Read More

Reps Seek Compensation For Families Of Slain Immigration, Police Officers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the federal government to provide adequate compensation to the families of the slain officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police who were killed recently by terrorists in Kebbi state.

The lawmakers also urged…Read More

Insecurity: NEC Approves N100bn For Rehabilitation Of Security Agencies’ Training Institutions

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the sum of N100 billion, subject to a final ratification by President Bola Tinubu, for the rehabilitation of training institutions for police and other security agencies in Nigeria.

This followed recommendations…Read More

Christmas: Gov Eno Enforces Statewide Ban On Street Masquerade Activities

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has signed an Executive Order banning masquerade activities on streets and highways across the state, citing rising incidents of harassment, violence and public disorder linked to such displays.

In a statement issued on…Read More

MDAs To Enforce Mandatory 5% Employment Quota For PWDs – Akume

The Federal Government has directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to comply strictly with the mandatory 5% employment quota for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and ensure that all public buildings, transport systems, and service channels are accessible to PWDs.

The Secretary to the Government…Read More

2026: ADC Vows To Defeat APC In Ekiti Gov’ship Election

The Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti State, Amb. Dare Bejide has declared that the party will wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next gubernatorial election. He decried the rate at which leadership problems have greatly affected Nigeria through what he described as a lack of purpose on the part of the politicians.

The ADC candidate, therefore,…Read More