Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

CBN Releases Phone Numbers, Emails For Cash Withdrawal Complaints

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the phone numbers and emails of its branches in each of the county’s 36 states, as well as its Head office in Abuja, which it says, bank customers should use in reporting complaints of inability to obtain cash Over- the- Counter or through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at Deposit Money Banks (DMBs)…Read more

Outrage In Reps Over Tax Reform Bill

The members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday engaged in a heated debate over comments by the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi declaring that Ekiti State has endorsed the controversial tax reform bills.

Trouble started when Rotimi, who rose to move a motion…Read more

Tax Reform Bill: Ethnic, Regional Slur, Name Calling Worrisome – FG

The Federal Government has described as worrisome, the injection of ethnic and regional slurs and name-calling, in the ongoing debate on a tax reform bill before the National Assembly.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation…Read more

Fubara Vows To Implement Judicial Commission’s Report On Killings, Arson

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed that he would implement the recommendations of the report submitted to him by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killing and destruction of properties at some local government council headquarters on or around Monday, October 7, 2024…Read more

How Atiku Repositioned The North – Bugaji

Political activist Usman Bugaji has created the stabilisation of the Northern region on former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Bugaji who was special adviser to Atiku on political…Read more

Senate Approves MTEF/FSP Ahead Of 2025 Budget Presentation By Tinubu

The Senate, on Tuesday, approved the 2025–2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, earlier submitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

The apex legislative Assembly gave this approval ahead…Read more

Ododo Presents N582.4bn 2025 Budget To Kogi Assembly

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, on Tuesday, presented the recurrent and Capital budget of 582,404,119,489 for the 2025 fiscal year, to the state House of Assembly.

Governor Ododo while presenting a summary of the proposed budget…Read more

Tinubu Calls For Nigeria-S’Africa Leadership In Africa’s Transformation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for a revitalized partnership between Nigeria and South Africa, emphasizing their shared responsibility to lead Africa’s transformation.

Speaking at the 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission…Read more

Wike To FCT Teachers: Stop Subjecting School Children To Unnecessary Suffering

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday warned school authorities in Abuja to refrain from subjecting students and pupils to unnecessary stress in the name of giving a grand reception to government officials.

Wike who reacted to an arrangement made by a public school…Read more

INEC Loses Electoral Materials To Fire In Delta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it lost 706 ballot boxes to fire incident in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun…Read more

